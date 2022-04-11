He counted everything! Why didn’t Jojo Siwa attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022?

UNITED STATES-. On Saturday, April 9 at night, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022and fans of jojo siwa They were surprised not to see the star of the channel at the long-awaited event. During the broadcast, the actress and singer shared a video on social media in which she explained why she was not at the annual awards ceremony.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple: I wasn’t invited,” she began. Siwa in the video he shared on his account Instagram. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite,” the star added. The 18-year-old also addressed the issue in the post’s description.

“Many of you have been asking why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, I don’t want anyone to think it was my decision not to go…I just didn’t get an invite,” she wrote. Siwa in the description of your video. The last cross between Nickelodeon and the singer took place last September, when she said that the company prohibited her from performing certain songs on her tour.

It’s not Jojo Siwa’s first problem with Nickelodeon

“I go on tour in January. My musical movie just released (with 6 new original songs)…Nickelodeon told me today that I am not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the movie on my show,” he tweeted. Siwa at the time, referring to the movie The J-Team from Nickelodeonwhich premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in July 2021.

“These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair?” he wrote. Siwa. In another tweet the star added: “There is no reason this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated only as a brand is fun until it’s not.” Finally the dancer won Nickelodeonand was able to perform the songs from his film on tour.