He doesn’t like networks! Sandra Bullock gives the reasons

UNITED STATES. – Sandra Bullock I talk about the reasons why he is not on social networks. It seems that the actress does not like the exposure very much and this is due to a film that she made. Bullock commented that it made him learn to keep things secret from her instead of posting every moment of her life for many strangers to see.

In the 1995 tape, “TheNet” tells a story related to information on the internet. That’s why the host of the program “The Jess Cagle Show” He wanted to know if that was the reason why the actress did not want to have any kind of social network from now on. Ella Sandra herself said that she learned a lot from that experience in which she was able to meet real hackers, which she didn’t think was true.

It seems that Sandra Bullock remember that at the time not many people believed that technology had so much power, but the truth is that it does and has a lot of people who know how to use it. It is that in the 1990s it was not thought that in the future several of the things that were done by telephone could be done through a computer or a cell phone.

Sandra Bullock does not plan to have social networks

In the story, the actress takes on the role of a computer programmer who is designing software for a new computer. With that, she ends up unmasking a secret government project while she tries not to let anyone know her identity and not get into trouble. It is certainly something that seems only typical of the movies, but it can happen.

Therefore, for Sandra Bullock it’s appropriate to stay away from social media and let people only know a few things about her. It is certainly a very smart decision and it is something that several actors start doing since they become more known. It’s that people already know who they are and they don’t need to have even more information about the things they do on a daily basis.



