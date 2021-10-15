he had done everything to look like her

Angelina Jolie has been an icon for years now, not only for cinema, but also for her choices. Millions of girls dream of being like her, but ..

Angelina Jolie, the award-winning Californian actress, who has two to her credit Oscars, three Golden Globes and a Silver Bear he is an idol for many people, also for his humanitarian commitment. Not for nothing does she turn out to be one of the 100 most influential women in the world, as well as being elected the most fascinating and beautiful woman in the world.

A woman against the tide also for some of her choices.

In 2013 he undergoes a double mastectomia to avoid developing a breast cancer, for which he is familiar, since his mother, grandmother and aunt died of this type of cancer. It does not pay, in 2015 it announces that it has also decided for the removal of the ovaries to avoid ovarian cancer.

Nothing strange that such a character is able to influence young minds who decide to become like her.

The case

Admiration for his philanthropic activities he is respectable, but his fans have not always limited themselves to this.

There are, ouch us, people who do everything, absolutely everything to become just like their idols.

An Iranian girl, Fatemeh Khishvan, aka Sahar Tabar, rose to the forefront of the news for her decision to resemble Angelina Jolie in every way and by any means, documenting her transformation on Instagram …

Several photos portray her with post surgical patches and gradually more and more thin and unrecognizable, so much so that she is much more similar to the Corpse Bride from Tim Burton than to Lara Croft. At one point there was a rumor that she underwent as many as 50 interventions to achieve her goal.

The Iranian regime, however, is not tender in the presence of such behavior and in 2019 Sahar is arrested. The charges leveled at her include: blasphemy, illicit gains And incitement of young people to moral and social corruption.

The outcome of the accusations is unknown. It seems that he is in prison and that he has also contracted the covid. He also did an appeal to Jolie to intervene in his favor, but at the moment there are no steps of the actress in this sense.

All this for one fake. Yes, because the whole story of the interventions is false, or at least in part. That the girl underwent rhinoplasty it is true, but it is also true that it is a very common intervention in Iran, as is the lip filler.

The rest is just the result of Sahar’s skill with Photoshop and with the practice of contouring make-up.

Contouring is a technique that allows, thanks to the skilful play of chiaroscuro, to intervene on the features of the face.

With light and illuminating colors they are emphasized the volumes, creating, with an optical game the protrusions, with the dark colors in contrast they are created depressions and grooves. In short, you can “Change the connotations” thanks to the skillful use of the brush.

In short, Sahar ended up in prison for her graphic and make-up artist skills …