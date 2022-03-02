“He has no idea what’s coming,” Biden’s new threat to Putin

With a forceful verb before both chambers of the United States Congress, President Joe Biden referred this March 2 to the arbitrary invasion that Russia undertook against Ukraine and warned that he will persecute the Russian oligarchs.

“We are coming for you, we will take your yachts, private jets, luxury apartments,” Biden said defiantly, while announcing the closure of the country’s airspace to all Russian airlines, in line with what was decided by the allies, an action that will further strangle the Russian economy.

In relation to this point, Biden launched a new threat to Vladimir Putin: “He has no idea what’s coming,” he said.

These statements were made by the President of the United States in his first State of the Union address, one of the summits of American politics, at a critical moment for Europe and the West, was reviewed by the AFP news agency.

“Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought that the West and NATO would not respond. And he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were prepared,” he noted.

Biden recalled that throughout history they have learned this lesson: “When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And the costs and the threats to the United States and the world continue to rise.”

Even so, the president promised that the US Army “does not participate and will not participate in the conflict with the Russian forces in Ukraine” and that the deployment of troops is to “defend our NATO allies in case Putin decides to continue advancing towards Russia.” West”.

Joe Biden during his speech on the crisis in Ukraine. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP) – Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Joe Biden emphasized that Putin “will pay the price” of his action by invading Ukraine and defended the unity of the Democrats in the face of a crisis that he sees as a struggle between “tyranny and freedom.”

The newspaper The country of Spain pointed out in an article published this Wednesday that the arbitrary actions of Vladimir Putin have changed the world panorama and have placed Europe in a warlike scenario that it did not expect in 2022, with tanks advancing through the streets, families taking refuge in subway stations and firefights by land, sea and air.

“A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs throughout the world,” Biden said in his statement, noting that “in the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are reaching their moment.”

Before the US president’s speech, the situation in Ukraine caused applause from all the benches in the US Capitol. The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, guest of honor and seated next to the first lady, Jill Biden, received a long standing ovation from the entire House, where the flags and colors, yellow and blue, of the country abounded attacked, the Spanish newspaper posted on its website.

The Casa de Nariño, through a press release, also confirmed this Wednesday that on March 10, President Iván Duque will hold a meeting at the highest level with the president of the United States, which will take place at the Casa de Nariño. White in Washington.

In that meeting, the invasion that Russian troops have been carrying out with blood and fire against Ukraine, a situation that has generated uncertainty in the world, will be addressed in a special way.

“The Colombian head of state highlights the bilateral meeting to the extent that he considers it very significant for Colombia that the president of the United States invites this meeting at such a challenging moment for humanity, which represents a step forward to reaffirm the historic relations between nations, and ratifies that Colombia is the main ally of the United States in the region”, says one of the sections of the communication.

