He is afraid for the children! They revealed how Kim Kardashian feels about the public exchange between Pete Davidson and Kanye West

UNITED STATES-. Although kim kardashian and her boyfriend Peter Davidson they have remained strong, they have gone through a complicated last few weeks thanks to the continuous attacks of the ex-husband of the businesswoman, kanye-west. Fed up with the rapper’s accusations, the comedian would have apparently written to him through text messages that ended up leaking on the networks.

“Kim didn’t want Pete to make things worse, but she was also glad that he stood up for her. It’s nice that Kim has Pete on her side in public and in private,” a source revealed of Kim’s reaction. kardashian before the messages of davidson with West. However, the businesswoman has also publicly asked the rapper to stop insulting him.

The source added that kardashian “hope” her ex-husband will go ahead and stop publicly attacking her already davidson, but so far that has not been the case. “Kanye’s actions are causing him a lot of stress. She wants it to stop and that the children do not hear anything or be negatively affected by her antics, “added the close friend of the businesswoman.

Kim Kardashian is worried about her children

the fear that kardashian had about that some outbursts West reach their children seems to have been fulfilled, since according to the source, the eldest daughter of the ex-partner, north west, 8, “hears things from his friends” and has found his father on social media. Meanwhile, the businesswoman has the support of davidsonwho “has really gotten over Kanye and had enough.”

“Pete needs Kanye to stop and thinks he’s gone too far. Pete really likes Kim, and this is how she shows it. He doesn’t accept anything from Kanye anymore,” the source said of davidson. “Kim agrees with Pete, and if Kanye doesn’t stop, she knows she’ll be forced to take more drastic action. She just doesn’t want anything bad to happen,” she added.