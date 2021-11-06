“He passed off a football club as a host institution for migrants”: kidnapping of 12 million euros from the patron of Virtus Verona

There football club which he also dealt with migrants, by submitting a request to participate in the tenders of the Prefecture of Verona for the reception of asylum seekers. A mess, in the meantime why did not qualify and then because – according to the Verona Prosecutor’s Office – he committed a series of crimes including fraud against the state, false ideological in public deed e auction disruption. To investigate were the financiers of the provincial command of Verona, who drew up a substantial report on the management of public contracts. On the basis of the disputes, which concern three suspects, the deputy prosecutor Maria Diletta Schiaffino asked and obtained from the investigating judge Raffaele Ferraro a preventive seizure order “for equivalent” for 12 million euros towards Luigi Fresco, president (and coach) of the Virtus Verona, a team that plays in Lega Pro.

The Verona Economic and Financial Police Unit investigated for two years, on the basis of some reports – received from the Prefecture – of alleged irregularities in the reporting of expenses by one of the companies entrusted with the reception and assistance service for foreign citizens. The period runs from 2016 to 2018, the sums received are equal to 12 million 242 thousand euros in total in relation to the management of over 700 migrants. A first series of irregularities concerns the documentation produced during the tender, “with false claims – writes the Finance – regarding the possession of the requisites for participation in the call, including those referring to thecorporate purpose, to the previous one experience in the sector, the number of operators and the suitability of the reception facilities “. For example, a “proven experience was required as a necessary condition to participate in the Sprar area (Protection system for asylum seekers and refugees, ed) in similar reception projects intended for applicants for international protection “. The company had declared, without however documenting it, that it had committed “over time tosocial integration of immigrants through activities carried out in favor of young refugees fromAlbania in 1989 and since former Yugoslavia in the years 1991-1995… ”, even though it was established in September 2000.

Another requirement was to have among its institutional purposes that of “operating in a sector of intervention relevant with the services of assistance to the person, reception and integration “, while one was enough company certificate in the Chamber of Commerce to ascertain that the corporate purpose envisaged “the exercise of sports activities and related or instrumental activities “, later expanded only for the purpose of being able to compete in the tenders. Similarly, the investigators consider unfounded the statement (request) “to have rendered without demerit assistance and reception services over the last two years”. The financiers then ascertained irregularities in the number of employees, as well as of beds and houses in rented houses to ensure the hospitality of foreigners.