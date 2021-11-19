he wanted to buy the American Constitution in Ethereum

Just yesterday we told you about the company of the ConstitutionDAO group, which has raised $ 47 million in cryptocurrencies in order to buy an original copy of the American Constitution at auction and donate it to a museum so that it could be exhibited for free to the public.

In less than twenty-four hours, the group was able to almost double the amount of funds raised, going from 27 to 47 million dollars between 18 and 19 November thanks to the media coverage of ConstitutionDAO’s attempt to auction off the thirteenth copy of the Continental Constitution of 1776, sold overnight by the well-known auction house Sotheby’s.

Unfortunately, however, not even the fortune raised by ConstitutionDAO was enough to obtain the coveted piece of American history, which the group wanted to donate to a museum to be exhibited for free to visitors: ConstitutionDAO in fact lost the auction and the work was sold $ 43.2 million to another bidder, as you can see from the Sotheby’s tweet below.

The decision of the organizers of the DAO not to raise towards a higher offer, despite having a budget of 47 million dollars, depends on the fact that, even if they had won the piece, they would not have had the money to secure and transport it safely to the museum to which it would be donated.

However, that of ConstitutionDAO remains a formidable undertaking even after its bankruptcy: in fact, the group was created in less than a week, just before the Sotheby’s auction, and still managed to raise a huge amount. Now, the donations received by the DAO will be returned to the contributors, with the exception of the transfer fees on the Ethereum blockchain. Meanwhile, Ethereum experienced a difficult week, especially due to the “Black Tuesday” of November 16, when it lost almost 10% of its value.