Headaches, irritability or difficult rest could be signs of this syndrome which also affects women and which we should not overlook

It may happen that, suddenly, the way we behave changes. We feel bad with ourselves and with others, often with repercussions also in our social relationships or with our partner. Perhaps giving the wrong feeling that we are thinking about another person, making those around us suffer.

In particular, if we are usually quiet people, this sudden mood “tsunami” appears as a signal that something is wrong. Headaches, irritability, or difficult rest could all be factors in a specific pathology. And not just a consequence of some of our behaviors.

Usually, you avoid accepting it, as if it were a kind of personal defeat. We want to feel strong, always and we do not accept that our body sends us these messages. Maybe, we attribute them to the new season, or we blame others for this constant nervousness, when it doesn’t.

Not only the change of mood, but there are also other unequivocal signs of this pathology

Constant change of mood and irritability towards everyone are just some of the typical signs of this pathology. As well as frequent headaches. Other physical symptoms associated with this syndrome could be skin, intestinal, gastric disorders. They could also affect the way we eat, swinging between lack of appetite and disordered eating. A feeling of continuous tiredness, as well as muscle tension are other symptoms of this syndrome. Not to mention the loss of memory or concentration.

Unfortunately, to these, there are also psychic disorders that, slowly, take hold. One of them is the loss of confidence in our abilities. We feel inadequate in what we do. Even a certain detachment or disinterest in things we used to like should put us on the alert. In some cases, it even leads to panic attacks, anxiety, isolation.

In short, these are all very important signals that we should not ignore, immediately contacting our trusted doctor. These, in fact, are some of the symptoms that could indicate overwork stress. As the Humanitas specialists explain, attention must be paid to the so-called burnout, that is an emotional and energetic collapse due to too much work commitment.

Which, beware, does not only concern those who work outside the home, but also housewives who struggle to manage everything. Housework, children, commitments, especially with large families, can be devastating.

The load of obligations, at work or at home, ends up draining us. Constantly thinking about work deadlines, even outside the traditional eight hours, is not good. Exercise, proper nutrition, rewarding personal bonds could help us prevent these moments of high stress. The advice is always to go immediately to our trusted doctor to deal with the problem, before it degenerates.

