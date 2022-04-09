Health launched the Transfusion Medicine Course with students from all over the country

The Ministry of Health of the Nation began this Wednesday the “Transfusion Medicine Management Course: Universality, Equity and Social Justice in our federal country” which aims to train people from the 24 provincial jurisdictions and is sponsored by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); the Ibero-American Cooperative Group; and the Argentine Association of Hemotherapy, Immunohematology and Cell Therapy (AAHITC).

The inaugural class was preceded by the words of the Secretary for Quality in Health, Alejandro Collia, who celebrated that “this type of training and courses are given at the federal level”, while emphasizing that it is carried out within the framework of “principles that many of those of us who are here we also embrace that they have to do with quality, with equity, with universality and fundamentally with social justice, which is transversal to all Argentines and all Argentines in all orders”.

In this sense, Collia stressed the importance of “speaking the same language at the national level and also carrying out the policies promoted by Minister Carla Vizzotti.”

In relation to the topic addressed in the course, the official called for redoubling efforts to “have the number of voluntary blood donors necessary to avoid resorting to replacement or compulsory donation.”

Promoted by the Directorate of Transfusion Medicine in charge of Susana Pissarello and the coordination of Daniel Fontana, the course aims to strengthen the Provincial Hemotherapy Programs within the Government Agendas of the 24 jurisdictions, understanding the strategic role of this specialty in Health Public.

The training is also intended to provide tools for the members of the promotion teams and associations that allow optimizing the planning and quality of the processes in order to consolidate a cultural change that allows increasing voluntary and regular blood donation. .

The seminar, which has been hosted on the PAHO Virtual Campus for Public Health, is made up of four modules addressed in virtual meetings. Once the training is finished, the impact it has had will be evaluated and the possibility that the contents may be adjusted will be analysed.