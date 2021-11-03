Health

Health, protection paths for record waiting lists Usl – Valle d’Aosta

Considering the lengthening of the waiting times for first visits and diagnostic tests, the Region and Local Health Authority remind us that “in cases where a citizen has to perform a first specialist visit or a first diagnostic examination but does not see the booking assigned within the maximum time corresponding to the priority clinic assigned by the doctor on the prescription (30 days for the visit and 60 days for the diagnostic tests) can make use of the Protection Pathways “. These consist “in the possibility of making use of specialists in Intramural Professionals by paying only the ticket, as if they were received by the regional health service”. To find out which specialist visits are included in the Paths, it is “necessary to inquire at the Urp of the USL” or access the web page of the health company in the section “waiting times for first visits and instrumental examinations”.
To “expand the capacity to offer specialists and services, the USL company is taking steps to enter into new agreements with accredited private structures” also “in nearby Ivrea”.
The extension of the waiting lists is due, according to the Region, “to the suspension of services during the pandemic phase” to the “additional activities linked to vaccinations and to the administration of tampons” and to the “serious shortage of some professional figures”.

