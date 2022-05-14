healthy foods that should be included

Experts mention that the best way to prevent diseases in the short, medium and long term is to eat a healthy and balanced diet rich in proteins, carbohydrates in their natural state, lots of fruits and vegetables.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that five servings of fruit should be consumed daily, interspersed with vegetables; that is to say, that you have to eat a portion of fruit at breakfast, in the afternoon snack and in the morning; at lunch and dinner there should always be a portion of salad. Each patient should consult the appropriate amounts that can be consumed to your doctor.

Quaker, on its website, mentions some healthy foods that are essential for health. To keep the body in good condition It is important to accompany the eating plan with frequent physical activity appropriate for each person’s age.

Salmon: This food has a high content of omega 3 and vitamins. The intake of this fish can help reduce cholesterol levels as well as the risk of arrhythmia.

This type of polyunsaturated fat plays a fundamental role in certain functions: it promotes the proper functioning of neurons, improves the health of the heart and blood vessels, maintains adequate cholesterol levels and prevents tissue inflammation. The body does not naturally produce this type of substance, so it is necessary to acquire it through what is consumed. The WHO recommends between 250 mg and 500 mg per day for healthy adults.

Tomato: this fruit has a large amount of water; In addition, it has a high content of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, the main component for the health of the immune system. Thanks to its diuretic power, consuming it regularly can help cleanse the blood.

Egg: the egg is an excellent source of protein, since it provides vitamins that can give energy and vitality to the body.

Salmon helps lower blood pressure. – Photo: Getty Images

Milk: this dairy is a good source of calcium so it can help build and protect bones. Experts recommend consuming the one that is low in fat.

Asparagus: These vegetables are low in calories, rich in fiber, minerals, and vitamin E. They can support heart health and increase intestinal flora.

Apple: This fruit is a good source of both soluble and insoluble fiber, so its consumption is recommended, including the peel, and it also contains nutrients with antioxidant properties.

Oatmeal: this cereal is a good source of fiber, which can help improve digestion. It is also a source of protein, vitamins and minerals, such as complex B, E and zinc; the last two components considered as nutrients with antioxidant function. Eating oats daily can help lower blood cholesterol levels.