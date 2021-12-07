Fragrant, tasty and often indispensable, aromatic plants are ingredients that must never be missing in our kitchen. Used fresh or dried, they flavor and enhance the flavor of food.

Aromatic plants are not only appreciated for their organoleptic properties. But, thanks to the essential oils contained in their leaves, they are also useful in the herbal and phytotherapeutic field. We can take advantage of their beneficial properties by using herbal teas, infusions, mother tinctures, decoctions and essential oils.

In the kitchen they are used to flavor dishes and are often used instead of salt. In fact, in this previous article we have extensively talked about this particular tasty autumn plant that could replace salt and soothe pains.

A herb with ancient origins but still little used

Oregano, basil, bay leaf, marjoram. These are just some of the best known and most used aromatic plants. But in reality, there is a herb that few people know about and that is often confused with parsley.

We are talking about chervil, a medicinal and aromatic plant with small leaves which, if rubbed, give off a pleasant scent similar to the aroma of basil and anise. Widely used to flavor fish, white meats and soups.

The origins of chervil are very ancient, in fact it was used as an aromatic herb since the times of the ancient Romans. Today, this annual plant is often found on mountain trails and in wooded areas.

Chervil is a very simple plant to care for. It can be grown both in the ground, but also in pots on the balcony of the house. It does not require special care but only a few small precautions. For example, chervil is very light-loving, needs regular watering during the spring and needs soft, well-drained soil.

Heart rate and blood pressure under control with this plant with antioxidant properties that few people know

Chervil is an aromatic herb with many beneficial properties. According to experts, this plant is rich in vitamins and minerals. Vitamin C would help strengthen the immune system while its antioxidant properties contribute to the health of the skin and eyes.

Chervil contains potassium, a mineral that may control blood pressure and heartbeat, thereby helping the heart stay healthy. In fact, heart rate and blood pressure under control with this plant with antioxidant properties that few people know.

Among all these beneficial effects, let’s not forget the important role that vitamin A plays, which would help protect bones and teeth.