Heat and flooding expected on Labor Day weekend

(CNN) — Labor Day weekend is usually the last goodbye to summer, but for about a third of the country, temperatures could hit record highs this holiday weekend.



“September kicks off with scorching temperatures across the western US as highs are forecast to once again threaten daily and even monthly records heading into Labor Day weekend,” the Weather Prediction Center said. (WPC).

From California to Wisconsin, Labor Day temperatures will be 10 to 30 °F (5 to 16 °C) above normal.

For the Gulf Coast region, flooding could wreak havoc on any outdoor plans, as a stationary front continues to plague an area that doesn’t need more rain.

“A slight risk of excessive rainfall has been issued for Saturday over western Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as a wide area from the central Gulf Coast to the Edwards Plateau of Texas,” the WPC said.

And those in the Midwest hoping to find relief from the heat along the Great Lakes will have to watch out for dangerous swimming conditions due to high waves.

But if you’re looking for a nice, balmy, sunny day this weekend, we’ve got a few places in mind.

record heat in the west

More than 40 million people are under extreme heat alert in the West over the holiday weekend.

This prolonged heat wave will affect the 20 most populous cities on the West Coast, including even coastal towns like San Francisco that often escape the intense heat.

“Excessive heat warnings and advisories currently include much of California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, where these dangerously hot temperatures are likely to increase the threat of heat-related illness,” the Prediction Center warned. Meteorology in its analysis of the forecast.

More than 200 locations could break temperature records through Monday.

Even a state as far north as Montana will see high temperatures that flirt with reaching 37.7°C, which equates to 20-30°F (11-16°C) above average.

The duration is also important, as well as the time of year when the heat is produced.

“This will be the longest and most intense hot spell so far this year,” Alexis Clouser of the National Weather Service in San Francisco told CNN. Temperatures will reach 15-20°F (8-11°C) above normal each day, with the hottest day likely to be Labor Day.

Another big concern with this heat is that it’s coming to the end of the summer season, even though people may think they’d be acclimatized by then.

“In reality, coroner’s reports show that there are more heat-related deaths and illnesses in late summer than anywhere else, because the body is exhausted from fighting extreme heat all season long,” said Jenn Varian. , a meteorologist with the NWS office in Las Vegas.

Flooding in the southern US

However, if you live on the Gulf Coast, you might want to keep an umbrella nearby this weekend.

A stationary front stretching from Texas to South Carolina will bring rain chances to Houston, New Orleans, Mobile, Pensacola and Savannah.

Flooding concerns are greatest for an area from Laredo and Brownsville in Texas, east through New Orleans, where 2-4 inches (50 to 100 millimeters) of rain is expected this weekend.

Much better weather awaits the southeastern coast of the Atlantic Ocean. From Miami to Jacksonville, Florida, and as far as Savannah and Charleston, South Carolina, rain is also forecast for all three days of the holiday weekend.

Even inland cities like Atlanta, Memphis and Little Rock, Arkansas, have high chances of rain all three days this weekend.

Rainfall records from the US Drought Monitor show that in the last two weeks alone, many locations in the southern region ranked among the top 10 rainiest for this time of year. This is impressive given that some of those records go back more than 100 years.

“Meanwhile, a monsoonal moisture surge (aided in part by Tropical Storm Javier over the eastern Pacific) could bring isolated downpours capable of producing flash flooding across portions of southern Arizona today and a much broader section of the southwest on Saturday. “said the WPC.

🌊🌴Heading to the beach for Labor Day Weekend? 🦩☀ Always check out your beach forecast for vacation BEFORE you dip your toes in the sand: https://t.co/MeGmbx1iz9. 🏖️ Be #BeachSmart pic.twitter.com/yYYsesbI3K — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) September 2, 2022

Where are the best temperatures?

If you’re looking for more fall temperatures, just look no further than Chicago, Detroit or Buffalo, New York. Afternoon highs may start out warm this weekend, but will drop about 10°F (5°C) by Labor Day Monday, making for very pleasant numbers for early fall. In both Chicago and Buffalo, highs will be between 85°F (10°C) and 85°F (26°C) on Saturday, with a chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, the threat of rain is gone and high temperatures drop to around 75 °F (20 °C).

Although the withdrawal of the cold front will bring with it cooler temperatures, it will present a new danger for those who want to cool off in the water.

“Hazardous swimming conditions are expected beginning Saturday afternoon and persisting through Sunday morning on Lake Michigan beaches due to north-northeast wind gusts behind the cold front,” the NWS office warned. Chicago in their forecast discussion. “Although the waves may die down a bit on Sunday, swimming conditions will remain treacherous for much of the holiday weekend. Stay dry when the waves are high.”

If you’re looking for dry conditions in the Northeast, your best chance will be Saturday, but it will also be hot. Philadelphia and Baltimore will see temperatures near 90 °F (32.2 °C) on Saturday, but drop back to around 80 °F (26 °C) by Monday when high chances of rain return. New York and Boston will be in a similar situation with dry skies and high temperatures approaching 80 °F (26 °C) on Saturday, but will cool down as rain chances increase on Monday.