Héctor Herrera reaches agreement to play with Houston Dynamo

MLS’s Houston Dynamo have reached an agreement to enlist the services of Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera as designated player, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Herrera will join the Houston Dynamo on a free transfer, as his contract expires this summer with Atlético de Madrid with whom he currently plays in LaLiga.

The first to report this news was Luis Omar Tapia from TUDN.

This hire is the second big move for Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad. Last year thanks to significant funds from new owner Ted Segal, Onstad was able to sign Libertad’s Paraguayan striker Sebastian Ferreira.

But in Herrera’s case, Houston has acquired a well-known player from El Tri, which means very deep ties to Mexico and the city, and someone who can generate a lot of interest.

The agreement would be, according to what has been known by ESPN, for three years, that is, until 2025 at a rate of $6.5 million per season.

The general manager of the Texan team, Paul Onstad, went to Spain in recent days, along with two other managers to try to close a contract with the Mexican who has been a starter for Atlético de Madrid, he has even played 90 minutes in the most recent three colchoneros matches.

Herrera debuted with Liga MX’s Pachuca in 2010, and then made the leap to Europe with Porto de Portugal in 2013, where he solidified his sports career.

In 2017, he was traded to Atlético de Madrid with whom he won the league in 2020-21. With the Mexican team he has 96 games and 10 goals scored, in addition to being a gold medalist in London 2012 and a World Cup player for Mexico in the 2014 and 2018 Cups.