Helicopter crashes next to a crowd of bathers in Miami Beach | The World | D.W.

A helicopter crashed this Saturday (02.19.2022) a few meters from the beach in Miami Beach (Florida, USA) and dozens of bathers who were enjoying the sea water, as can be seen in images published on the networks social.

In a video published by the Miami Beach Police, you can see how the helicopter, whose propellers continue to spin, plunges into the sea a few meters from where the bathers who chose this tourist area of ​​​​South Beach were.

On Twitter, the Miami Beach Police indicated that the two occupants of the helicopter were taken to a nearby hospital and are in “stable condition.”

This area of ​​the beach, between 9th and 11th streets of Miami Beach, where numerous hotels are located on the beachfront, was closed by local authorities, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of Miami is expected to take over the investigation. United States.

In videos of bathers published on the networks, you can see numerous people approaching the impact site, either on foot or on jet skis.

“I’m sitting in South Beach Miami… a fucking helicopter just crashed into the sea in front of us…” wrote a Twitter user identified as Stan The Man along with a photo of the aircraft moments after hitting the sea. .

