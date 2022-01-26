Hellas Verona, in defense the Greek Retsos from Bayer Leverkusen

I arrive in defense for theHellas Verona: the yellow and blue club announced Panagiōtīs Retsos, 23-year-old central bought from Bayer Leverkusen. The player, who may also be outside on the two flanks if necessary, has signed up to 2023. Hellenic Under 21, he also made his debut with the national team jersey: Verona announced the arrival of the defender with a press release on its official website.

Retsos to Verona: the press release

