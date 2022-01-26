Hellas Verona, in defense the Greek Retsos from Bayer Leverkusen

Hellas Verona FC announces that it has acquired outright from Bayer 04 Leverkusen the player’s right to sports services Panagiōtīs Retsoswhich was contractually linked to the Gialloblù Club until June 30, 2023. The 23-year-old Greek defender has chosen 45 as his jersey number.

Born on 9 August 1998 in Johannesburg, South Africa, but naturalized Greek, he grew up in the nursery of theOlympiakos.

Distinguished in training Under 20 of the Piraeus team, made his debut in the First Team in the 2016/17 season, in which was awarded with Olympiakos on 44th Greek championship in the club’s historytotaling 18 appearancesof which 14 from owner.

In the same season, it was employed – by holder – in the group stage ofEuropa Leaguecoming to play up to the round of 16 and totaling 7 games.

In 2017 he then moved to Germany, where with the Bayer Leverkusen reached the fifth place finish in the Bundesliga, qualifying for the next edition ofEuropa Leaguein a season that saw him total 24 appearancesembellished with 1 goal and 3 assist-goals.

Between 2019 and 2021, Retsos also wore the jerseys of the Sheffield Unitedin England, and del Saint Etiennein Ligue 1, before returning to Bayer Leverkusen, with whom – in the first part of the current season – he was used in all the competitions in which the German team participated, namely the championship, the Europa League, and DFB-Pokal, the German Cup.

In 2014 he began his process in the Greek youth selections, up to becoming captain ofUnder 21 and to collect later 5 appearances in the National Majorbetween friendly races and challenges valid for qualifying for the World Cup.

Hellas Verona FC extends a warm welcome to Panagiōtīs Retsos and wishes him the best of personal and team satisfaction in the yellow and blue jersey.