Hepatitis: Crisis Unit born, circular on controls – Medicine

Acute hepatitis cases of unknown causes in children rise to 228 worldwide, but more than 50 are now under investigation. In Italy, a recently established Crisis Unit is following the problem carefully, while a new circular from the Ministry of Health is on the way to standardize the measures on the territory and also a communication campaign in schools. Meanwhile, there is no news on the possible causes and the World Health Organization confirms that adenovirus remains among the main hypotheses. On the other hand, a link with the anti Covid vaccine should be excluded, given that the vast majority of children had not been administered.

From the first report arrived from the United Kingdom, on April 5, until May 1, according to the WHO, there are at least 228 cases of hepatitis of unknown causes in children under 16 years. They have been reported by 20 countries, from Europe to the Americas, from Southeast Asia to the Pacific and at least 15 liver transplants have been carried out. in Italy, the Italian Society of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Pediatric Nutrition (Sigenp) has documented, from the beginning of the year to today, 20 cases of hepatitis of unknown cause in children. “Numbers comparable to those of the previous three years”, in the words of Franco Locatelli, president of the Superior Health Council. But not for this to be underestimated.