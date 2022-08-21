her children are the clones of her mother Betty Lou and these photos prove it

Julia Roberts is one of the most successful and beautiful actresses in Hollywood, who to her 54 years old continues to look spectacular and surprises with her incredible figure.

Her beauty was inherited from her mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, who died on February 19, 2015 of lung cancer.

Unfortunately Betty Lou died a year after her daughter, and Julia’s half-sister, Nancy Motes died of a drug overdose.





That represented a hard blow for the famous actress, who He recently remembered his mother, on the day he would be celebrating his birthday.

What surprised his fans the most is the beauty of her mother, which Julia and her children undoubtedly inherited, since Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry also look a lot like her .

Julia Roberts and her children inherited the beauty of their mother and these photos prove it

Betty Lou Bredemus, the mother of Julia Roberts, She was a beautiful woman, with straight blond hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion.

“Thinking of my sweet Mom on her birthday today. 🌼”, The actress wrote in the photo shared on her Instagram account on August 13, her birthday.





to their 81 years old, age at which she died, the actress’s mother looked spectacular, and was a very elegant and sophisticated woman, with a lot of class.





And without a doubt, Not only did Julia inherit her mother’s beauty, her children also resemble her, with light hair and eyes and the same smile, unlike the actress who has thicker lips.

“What a beautiful woman, her daughter and grandchildren look a lot alike”, “wow your mother was a queen”, “I love the beauty and elegance of Julia’s mother”, “OMG Julia’s children are identical to their mother ”, and “I die of love with this image”, were some of the reactions in networks.



