here are five of the most sensational

Emotion, distraction, artfully created blow or underestimation of the role played?

Or, more simply, are even the much-celebrated VIPs people like us, and therefore vulnerable to error?

Whatever the reason, quite frequently there are sensational gaffes during the awards ceremony of events often followed by millions of viewers. We had a very recent example of this last July 17, when on the final evening of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival the president of the jury, Spike Lee, made a pretty good fool.

Let’s find out what happened at the beginning of the award ceremony of the prestigious film festival. And let’s see, just by way of example, four other memorable gaffes at the awards ceremony of some notable kermesse.

Cannes 2021 and Spike Lee’s gaffe

The director of famous films such as Malcom X and Inside man has been elected president of the jury of the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which ended a few days ago.

On the highly anticipated evening of Saturday, July 17, right at the start of the ceremony, Spike Lee was supposed to announce the winner of the Best Actor award.. Instead, a clamorous mistake, the director read in advance the title of the winning film of the review, Titane by Julia Ducournau! A memorable spoiler, as they say today.

Lee then apologized in the press room, especially to the winning film staff. And he commented: “In 63 years of life I have understood that it is important to always have a second chance.”

Even at the recent Oscars on April 25, the winning film (Nomadland) was announced before the awards for the best actors (awarded to Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins), causing some controversy. But in that case it had been a precise choice of lineup and not a memorable topic.

It must be said that, later, a more relaxed statement from Spike Lee prompted someone to think of a planned twist. The director said: “I have to apologize to everyone, to my colleagues, to the festival and also to the artists whose hearts were beating for the mess I made. You must know that I love sports and when a game ends the first thing I announce is the result. That’s why I went too fast towards the finale. Luckily they all helped me, it was also fun ”.

Warren Beatty

Oscar 2017, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway

About Oscar. Spike Lee, to console himself, can search the net for one of the few gaffes at the awards ceremony that can perhaps be considered more conspicuous than his own.

We have to go back over 4 years, and precisely to February 26, 2017. Warren Beatty, joined by Faye Dunaway, is about to announce the winning film of the 89th Oscar. Warren does it in his usual class: he pulls the card out of the envelope and reads La La Land. Hurray! The director, the producers and the cast take the stage and the festivities begin.

However, there is a small problem. At one point someone says something in the ear of Jordan Horowitz, one of the producers of the film. Who with great chivalry calls the director of the real winning film, Moonlight, to the stage. Horowitz, with great sportsmanship, addressing the presenter Jimmy Kimmel added: “I am proud to give them the award”.

What happened? The culprits are two. The first is Kimmel, who handed Warren Beatty the wrong ticket. With written: Emma Stone for La La Land. But some of the responsibility also goes to Beatty himself, because it was pretty clear that that note was referring to the best leading actress.

Jennifer Lawrence one and two

Not bad, always on the nights of the Oscars, the double blunder at the awards by Jennifer Lawrence.

And here we are again talking about the award for the best leading actress. This time we are in 2013, and the recognition goes to Jennifer, for her performance in the film The Positive Side. Lawrence gets up to collect the statuette and, thanks a little to the princely dress and a little to the reckless heels, stumbles awkwardly on the steps of the Dolby Theater stage.

New year, old scene: at the 2014 Oscars the actress stumbles upon a signal cone on the red carpet and falls on her knees. Fortunately, Jennifer does not lack self-irony.

Jennifer Lawrence

Miss Universe. Yes, but which one?

Let’s get away from the cinema, because the blunders at the awards have claimed victims everywhere.

Viral was the fool of the presenter Steve Harvey at the evening for the coronation of Miss Universe 2015. Harvey first elects winner (for the second consecutive time) Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez. Ariadna, crowned, with a bouquet of multicolored flowers in her hand and above all in tears, begins the greetings and thanks. When Steve comes back on stage, saying that in reality the winner is Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

The incredulous face of Pia once she realizes that she is Miss Universe (you can easily find it on the net) is priceless.

Miss World under arrest

We’re not sure it’s part of the gaffe at the awards ceremony, but what happened last April deserves a special mention.

Caroline Jurie, Miss World in 2019, was arrested (and released on bail) after assaulting Miss Sri Lanka beauty pageant winner on stage. Caroline accused the winner, Pushpika De Silvamsul, of being undeserving of the award because she was divorced. He then ripped the crown from her head (wounding her) and placed it on the second-placed head.

After a series of checks, Pushpika has regained the crown and office, while the not too lucid Caroline ended up, at least for some time, under arrest.