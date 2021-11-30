“Here are my five points against racism”

Chiellini besides being a champion on the field, it is no coincidence that at the age of 37 he ranked 13th in the ranking of Ballon d’Or 2021, remains an example even outside for all those issues concerning football and cheering. The Juventus captain on racism he has always exposed himself and in a report for the FIFPro of which the “Guardian” has published an excerpt he has done so again, trying to put forward the solutions to be adopted. “Today Italian football faces another challenge: the horrible racism experienced by players of color or in general from different ethnic backgrounds. This season we have already seen many accidents and as an Italian I am ashamed. As a footballer, I took my fair share of insults from the stands but never abuse related to something that is part of me, such as skin color, gender or sexuality. I will never understand how it feels but I know that it is unacceptable and must be stopped“ has explained.

The Koulibaly case and the 5 points against racism Chiellini recalled what happened to Koulibaly in the last Fiorentina-Napoli: “I don’t know exactly what needs to be done but I know we need to do more. It is everyone’s responsibility to act, including myself.”. And the captain of Juventus and the national team suggests five points to combat racism: “One, you have to understand that this battle is my battle. Two, self-educate: I don’t have all the answers but I can listen and learn. Three, amplify the voices of others: I will not be silent but I will not speak on behalf of those who experience discrimination everyday. Rather I will amplify the voices of the others, underlining for example what Koulibaly and Osimhen said after the match in Florence. We must listen to these people and all those who have the courage to talk about their experiences “.

Chiellini: “It hurts to see my teammates insulted” Chiellini added: “Four, try to improve even when you don’t like it. Mistakes are made but it doesn’t mean we should give up or not try. The most important thing is that when we make mistakes, we take responsibility for improving. Five, understand that the debate is not about ourselves. . It hurts me when I see my colleagues and teammates insulted but I also realize that I have to manage my emotions, because I am not the victim. Here, this is what we football players can do. Obviously it takes an effort by everyone, Federations, Leagues, clubs, authorities, governments to seriously address the issue but me I will continue to raise my voice to encourage others to take action. We all share the responsibility of solving this problem. Even we who do not directly experience discrimination must stand up and be better allies “he concluded.