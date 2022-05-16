Here are the 5 most beautiful women in the world in 2022: For the pleasure of the eyes!

Meryem Uzerli became the most beautiful woman in the world in 2021. In 2020, she received the award for best actress at the Chelsea film festival. Uzerli is very famous in Germany as an actress.

According to India.com’s Top 5 list, Meryem Uzerli tops the list. He also left behind famous Hollywood and Bollywood actors including Selena Gomez, Emma Watson, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Here we present to you the list of Top 5 most beautiful women of 2022 in the world

1. Meryem Uzerli





Nationality : Turkish-German

Age- 38 years old

Occupation- Actress and model

Meryem Uzerli is a Turkish-German actress and model. Her full name is Meryem Sarah Uzerli. She was born in 1983. She became famous for playing the role of Hurrem Sultan in the Turkish TV series Muhtesem Yuzyil (2011-2013).

She was also critically acclaimed and won numerous awards, including a Golden Butterfly Award. Her beauty and her talent place her at the top of the most beautiful women in the world.

2. Selena Gomez

Nationality : American

Age- 29 years

Occupation- Singer, actress and producer

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress and producer. Her full name is Selena Marie Gomez. She was born on July 22, 1992. Selena Gomez began her acting career in a children’s television series called Barney & Friends (2002-2004). As a teenager, she rose to fame playing the role of Alex Russo in the Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012) television series on Disney Channel.

Selena Gomez has also released three albums with her former band Selena Gomez & the Scene. They all reached the Top 5 on the US Billboard 200 and were certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America: Kiss & Tell (2009), A Year Without Rain (2010), and When the Sun Goes Down (2011).

3. Emma Watson

Nationality : British

Age- 31 years

Occupation- Actress and activist

Emma Watson is an English actress and activist. Her full name is Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson. She was born on April 15, 1990. She became famous for her roles in blockbusters and independent films, as well as her work for women’s rights.

According to Forbes and Vanity Fair, Watson has been ranked among the highest paid actresses in the world. She was also named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in the year 2015.

4. Alexandra Daddario

Nationality : American

Age- 35 years

Occupation- Actress

Alexandra Daddario is an American actress. Her full name is Alexandra Anna Daddario. She was born on March 16, 1986. She became famous for playing the role of Annabeth Chase in the movie Percy Jackson. She has acted in several films and television series including Hall Pass (2011) and Heather Miller in Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013).

In 2021, she starred in the first season of the HBO series titled The White Lotus, for which she received widespread critical acclaim. She continues to be one of the most beautiful women, and deserves her place in the ranking of the most beautiful women in the world.

5. Duckie Thot

Nationality : Australian

Age- 26 years

Occupation- Model

Duckie Thot is an Australian model. His full name is Nyadak Duckie Thot. She was born on October 23, 1995. In the eighth Australia’s Next Top Model contest, Duckie Thot finished in third place. Thanks to this, she made her debut at the Yezzy S/S 17 show. She is also known to be the face of Fenty Beauty and became famous for playing the lead role in Alice in Wonderland, inspired by the 2018 Pirelli calendar .