here are the best ones to dedicate

We have collected the funniest phrases about friendship to dedicate to your best friend (or your best friend). Cultivating friendships is a very important aspect of life and there is nothing better than having a good laugh in company.

These are the quotes and aphorisms about friendship funniest and ironic. These are nice phrases that you can send to your friends or that you can dedicate to someone who is important to you on the occasion of a special event. Laugh with friends it’s beautiful but there are things we should all say more to our best friend … Want to know what they are? Don’t miss this video then!

Funny friendship aphorisms and quotes

These are the aphorisms and quotes about friendship who deal with this theme in an ironic and light-hearted way. These are short phrases that are striking for their immediacy and their humor. They are perfect to dedicate to a friend or a friend with whom you have an intimate and consolidated relationship to have a laugh together. Show him that the good you want him is just immense and send him one of these quotes … If he is a true friend, he will appreciate it!

You don’t have to be crazy to be my friend, but it sure helps. Anonymous

It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them. Ralph Waldo Emerson

In the world, there are three types of friends: those who love you, those who don’t give you the right attention, and those who hate you. Sébastien-Roch Nicolas de Chamfort

What we like in friends is the way they think about us. Tristan Bernard

Nobody is so friendless that they don’t have at least one friend sincere enough to tell them unpleasant truths. Edward Bulwer-Lytton

If you have a friend as stupid as you are, you have everything! Anonymous

A friend knows how crazy you are and yet he shows up in public with you. Anonymous

As your best friend, I will help you get up when you fall, but only after you have finished laughing. Anonymous

Finding friends with the same mental imbalances is priceless! Anonymous

I have no problems with my enemies. My goddamn friends keep me up all night. Warren G. Harding

If I have to tidy up the house when you arrive then you are not my friend. Anonymous

Your secrets are safe with me and with all my friends I will tell them to. Anonymous

Only true friends will tell you when your face is dirty. Sicilian proverb

Best friends don’t let you do stupid things … alone. Anonymous

True friends stab you in the front. Oscar Wilde

You drink too much and swear. You have all the characteristics to be my friend. Anonymous



Funny friendship phrases: you can accompany them with images to dedicate to friends, both to wish good morning and to wish you a special moment

Having friends all would be tiring: it is enough not to have them enemies. Lucio Anneo Seneca

If you help a friend in need, he won’t forget about you the next time he needs it. Arthur Bloch

We spend more time speaking ill of enemies than speaking well of friends. Marcel Lenoir

When your friends start complimenting you on your youthful air, you can be sure they think you’re getting old. Washington Irving

An acquaintance is a friend: distant if poor and unknown, intimate if rich and famous. Ambrose Bierce

A friend is a man who finds more credit than anyone else when he talks badly about us. Jean Rostand

Selfish people are the only ones among our friends for whom we have a selfless friendship. Henry De Montherlant

I like having respectable friends; I like being the worst in the company. Jonathan Swift

I am sure that if all men knew what each other is saying, there would not be four friends in the world. Blaise Pascal

I don’t like the idea of ​​going to either Heaven or Hell, because I have friends in both places. Mark Twain

True friend remembers your birthday but not your age. Emma Goldman

I always like to know everything about my new friends, and nothing about the old ones. Oscar Wilde

It is the friend you can wake up at 4am that matters. Lev Černyj

In two places you will meet your true friend: when you are sick in bed or when you are in prison. Proverb

The most beautiful and funny phrases for your best friend

Dedicate one of these ironic phrases to yours best friend to celebrate your special relationship and make her realize how important she is in your life.

The moment in which friendship is born is when one person says to another: “you too, I thought I was the only one”. CS Lewis

Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure, only I never had it after finding you: where did you hide it! Anonymous

Friends are people who really know who you are and who like you anyway. Greg Tamblyn

Love is blind, friendship tries not to see. Otto von Bismarck

A good friend will help you relocate. But a best friend will help you transfer a dead body. Jim Hayes

True friends don’t judge each other, they judge other people together. Emilie Saint-Genis

There is nothing better than a friend, unless she is a friend with some chocolate. Linda Grayson

The sacred passion of a friendship has such a sweet and firm and loyal nature and lasts a lifetime if not asked to lend money. Mark Twain

A measure of friendship is not the number of things that can be said, but the number of things that no longer need to be said. Clifton Fadiman

Can you imagine if we hadn’t met? No, I don’t even want to think that! I love you my friend. Anonymous

I love you so much that to make me nervous you should really put a lot of effort into it … Anonymous

Friends knock on your door. Best friends walk into the house and start eating. I really love you my friend. Anonymous

Are you looking for a friend? Write me. Looking for a laugh? Call me. Are you looking for money? This number is currently unreachable. Anonymous



funny friendship phrases: can you imagine what life would be like without friends? Let him know how much you love him every day!

The funniest and wittiest phrases about friendship in English

Do you want to dedicate one sentence in english to your friends? These are the ones we have collected: quotes, brief food for thought or fulminating jokes spoken by famous people, artists and writers.

Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.

Count your age from friends, not years. Count your life with smiles, not tears. John Lennon

Chance makes our parents, but choice makes our friends.

Chance gives us relatives, the choice is friends. Jacques Delille

In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips.

In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips. Salman Rushdie

True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.

True friendship is like good health; its value is seldom known until it is lost. Charles Caleb Colton

My father always used to say that when you die, if you’ve got five real friends, you’ve had a great life.

My dad always said that when you die, if you’ve had five real friends, you’ve had a great life. Lee Iacocca

Friends are those rare people who ask how we are, and then wait to hear the answer.

Friends are those rare people who ask how we are, and then wait to hear the answer. Ed Cunningham

There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends.

There is nothing like throwing up with someone to make you old friends. Sylvia Plath