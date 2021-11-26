here are the phones where it won’t work anymore

Our beloved application will no longer work on certain smartphones: let’s find out all the details together.

It’s official: WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones. The main reason lies in the updates of the privacy policies of the application, which it is not compatible with devices that are too old. Let’s find out all the details about the decision made by the social company. It seems that some of you will have to say goodbye to your phones!

Some smartphones have to say ‘goodbye’ to WhatsApp

Privacy for online applications is extremely important, especially when it comes to messaging. That’s why our beloved Whatsapp it will stop working on all smartphones that do not have the proper operating system for the new privacy policies (we are talking about IOS 10 for Apple and Android 4.1 for Android). The strict policy adopted by the company represents an inevitable consequence of the problems encountered in recent years. In fact, it often happened that the old models did not respect thea user privacy policy. In a world where everything is done online, this cannot possibly happen. For this reason, from 1 November, anyone who owns the smartphones we are about to list, will no longer be able to use this application.

Here are all the smartphones on which WhatsApp will no longer work: IPhone 6S, IPhone 6S Plus, IPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy core, Galaxy xcover 2, Galaxy Ace 2LG Lucid 2, Optimus L5 double, Optimus L4 II Double, Optimus L3 II Double , Optimus F3 Q, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L3, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Double, Optimus F6, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II , Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, ZTE, ZTE Grand S FLex, Grand X Quad V987, ZTE V956, Big memo, Huawei Ascend G470, Ascend D Quad XL, Mate Ascension, Go uo P1 S, Go up D2 and finally, Ascension D1 Quad Xl.

Anyone who owns these phones would do well to find another app dedicated to instant messages, or buy a more up-to-date smartphone.