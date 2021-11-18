here are the playoffs for Qatar 2022

With Switzerland returning directly to the ten European qualifiers at the Qatar 2022 event, the Italy of Roberto Mancini will have to fight in the lethal joust of the playoffs. Twelve participants, only three places to travel to Doha. Tension skyrocketing, and a continental success that already seems far away, despite the few months that have passed.

To make up the squad of the national teams involved in the decisive tournament, the ten runners-up, one for each qualifying round just ended, plus the two best-placed ones during the last Nations League, among the teams that ended up under the second place in their group. In addition to the Azzurri, Portugal, Scotland, Russia, Sweden, Poland, Wales, North Macedonia, Austria, the Czech Republic are already sure of participation. The presence of Turkey and Finland is also likely.

Of these twelve national teams, six (including Italy) will be seeded, based on the scores obtained in the qualifying days. By means of a draw, three groups will be composed, each of which will include two seeds. The pairings will give rise to two semifinals per group, in a single match, each played with the top seed of the case as hostess, each of which between a seeded and a non-seeded opponent. For each group, the two winners will face each other in a final, with the venue established by means of a draw. From the three finals, therefore, the three participants will emerge. For a heart-pounding spring to say the least.