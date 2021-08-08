here are the real settings of the Shinkai film

When anime films are analyzed, it’s easy to find animated films with so much passion that they look like live action. Makoto Shinkai’s international blockbuster Your Name is hardly an exception, and a fan recently decided to share photos of real places that inspired the setting of the 2016 phenomenon film.

Below you can take a look at a gallery of images, in which they are present some comparisons between real places and their anime counterparts taken from Shinkai’s masterpiece and more. As you can see, it is even difficult to find any real differences between the steps of the Suga Shrine and its anime representation, let alone the Hida-Furukawa station or the Tokyo National Center of Arts.

Scrolling through the images you will also notice places taken from other anime, such as One-Punch Man or Flying Witch, and surprisingly the final result does not change, despite being anime series and not movies. Many of these places have become real destinations for Western fans, and represent another excellent reason to visit the Land of the Rising Sun as soon as possible.

And what do you think? Did you already know any of these places? Tell us in the comments! For other similar shots, however, you can take a look at the comparison images of Weathering With You.