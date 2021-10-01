here are the weirdest gadgets dedicated to the star of The Chosen One

That Nicolas Cage had become much more than just an actor has long been clear. His famous meme is spammed practically everywhere, but that his big face could even appear on particular furnishing accessories certainly we would never have imagined. But instead … Sometimes reality exceeds our expectations.

A well-known Chinese site has indeed decided to dedicate a large amount of gadgets to Nicolas Cage of every shape. In fact, we find some simple (so to speak) jerseys or of hoodies printed with the big face of the actor, cups with his face modified in the most absurd, comfortable ways cushions to lean on and even soft plaid to warm up with. In the midst of a pandemic then obviously the masks.

For those who then want to keep fit there is no shortage suits And training tools while, for those who prefer to be comfortable there are also some slippers. And if you want to bring all these exceptional objects with you, you cannot miss the very capacious backpack which, needless to say, can also contain a thermal bottle entirely dedicated to Nicolas Cage. Then the inevitable underwear dedicated to the famous actor who was able to squander all his assets.

Last but not least, we point out a wonderful one bathroom set which includes a toilet cover, a mat and a shower curtain. Of course, needless to say, all with the big face of Nicolas Cage. Which weird gadget would you like in your collection? Tell us of course in the comments!