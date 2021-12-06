Here are three software wallets for holding, staking and swapping cryptocurrencies

Almost every segment of the crypto sector experienced explosive growth in 2021. The constant influx of institutional funds could be interpreted as a sign of continuation of the long-term trend.

For new investors, buying cryptocurrencies can be frustrating, and the challenge of securing assets off exchanges is another major obstacle.

Below, we offer an overview of some of the most used soft wallets that support a wide range of tokens and offer users access to decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), staking and airdrops opportunities.

MetaMask

MetaMask was originally launched to support the Ethereum blockchain and the decentralized applications (DApps) that revolve around it. It is now available as a browser extension and also as a smartphone application.

Launched in 2016, it has largely benefited from the advantage of first-mover, becoming one of the most popular and widely integrated wallets, among the few to support almost all blockchain networks.

By taking a quick look at Chainlist – a platform that provides the list of networks compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and instructions on how to add any existing network to your MetaMask wallet – you can view the hundreds of blockchain networks supported by MetaMask, including many of the main competitors.

In fact, MetaMask currently supports Avalanche, Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, HECO Mainnet, Optimism and Arbitrum, making it easy for users to use various bridges to transfer tokens between supported networks.

MetaMask has also integrated a swap function directly into the wallet, giving users access to an aggregate list of decentralized exchanges (DEXs). According to data from Dune Analytics, the daily swap volume on MetaMask swap has steadily increased over the course of 2021.

Daily swap volume on MetaMask. Source: Dune Analytics

Not surprisingly, the swap volume increase followed rumors of a native token airdrop from MetaMask.

Phantom

Phantom is a popular wallet software, downloadable via browser extension, available to users of the Solana network.

Similar to MetaMask, the Phantom wallet has a built-in DEX that allows users to make direct swaps within the software, thus avoiding the risk of connecting to a malicious website or paying additional fees to transfer funds from the wallet to another exchange. .

Some rumors speculate that Phantom can launch its own token via airdrop to early adopters. So far, however, it is nothing more than pure speculation and nothing has been confirmed yet.

The wallet also includes an NFT monitoring function, and allows users to transact between the available NFT marketplaces.

Similar to other wallets, Phantom users can stake Solana (SOL) tokens without the need to transfer assets. Recently, the team announced a partnership with MoonPay that will allow users to use fiat currency and credit cards to purchase Solana ecosystem tokens:

“We are live on @Phantom! The integration of MoonPay will make onboarding even easier for those new to the @Solana ecosystem, creating direct fiat access to the million Phantom users. “

We’re live on @Phantom! MoonPay’s integration will make onboarding even easier for those new to the @Solana ecosystem, bringing a fiat on-ramp directly to Phantom’s 1M + users. Full details here https://t.co/34hAnnxLyr pic.twitter.com/08IpTfAbCB – MoonPay (@moonpay) November 17, 2021

The project is also developing smartphone applications that will allow users to access the Solana network directly from their devices.

Keplr

The Keplr wallet is the first to be enabled for inter-blockchain communication (IBC), with a browser extension that allows users to store and access tokens within the ecosystem of the Cosmos network.

It currently supports more than 15 networks, including Cosmos, Secret Network, Kava, Crypto.org, IRISnet, and Persistence. The team regularly adds support for new chains, with several projects currently in beta access.

The holders of the supported tokens are able to stake their assets directly through the Keplr wallet, also through the app available for Android and iOS devices:

UPDATE: Keplr Mobile is now LIVE See our latest post for the app store links: https: //t.co/LUyHzzekHE – Keplr Wallet (@keplrwallet) October 14, 2021

At the moment, there are no rumors of a possible Keplr token or airdrop for users, but in the cryptocurrency industry, anything can happen. If Keplr were to integrate popular features, such as swap functionality or an NFT marketplace, the chances of a native token would increase.

