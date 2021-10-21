here is the first trailer as Lucille Ball

It is one of the most anticipated films of the season. Why in the United States Lucille Ball is a real icon of the small screen. The line to interpret it was very long, but it was the winner Nicole Kidman. Who turned into the most saucy and funny redhead on the small screen in the film Being the Ricardos produced by Amazon Prime. In cinemas from December 10th and immediately on the streaming platform two weeks later. And here is the first trailer of the film. Where Nicole just can’t be seen.

Nicole Kidman as we have never seen her

“I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love to do,” says Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in the first trailer for Being the Ricardos. Where it appears only as a voiceover. Because the transformed face of the Australian actress is visible in only one frame. What you see above. Otherwise, Nicole-Lucille is a ghost. Shooting from a distance. Backlit or in dim light. Why all this secrecy?



The plot of Being the Ricardos

The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. And next to Nicole Kidman there is Javier Bardem, who plays Ball’s husband, Desi Arnaz. The fulcrum of the story, in fact, revolves around the airing of the sitcom Lucy and me (1951-1957). Where the Ball is Lucille Ricardo, wife of a band leader, who constantly tries to become a star, despite having no talent. And, together with her best friend, she always puts herself in the funniest and most inconceivable situations.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT NICOLE

The film, as Sorkin explained, focuses on Ball’s private life with Arnaz, a Cuban-born conductor. The couple got married in 1940. But their marriage to Arnaz – from which two children were born, Desi jr. and Lucie – ended up in divorce in 1960.

Loading... Advertisements

The judgment of Lucille Ball’s daughter

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Desi and Lucille, gave her approval of Kidman’s choice and her performance. “Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul. It got into his head, ”the woman said. “I don’t know how he did it. He was very keen on this part. It shows”.

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF LUCILLE BALL

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION