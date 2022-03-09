here is the new release date, it has been postponed on PS5 and PC by Square Enix – Nerd4.life

Forspoken was postponed on PS5 and PC by Square Enix, who with a post tried to explain to users the reasons for this choice and communicated to them the new date of exit of the game, set for 11 October 2022.

The announcement of the Japanese publisher therefore confirms the rumors about the postponement of Forspoken: a project that apparently needs longer processing times in order to deliver an experience worthy of the authors’ vision.

“We made the decision to move Forspoken’s release date to11 October 2022“, reads the message posted on Twitter by the game’s development team.

“Our goal for this exciting new intellectual property is to deliver a game world and a heroine that users want. experiment for years to cometherefore doing everything in the best possible way is extremely important. ”

“For this reason we will focus all our efforts on the finishing the project and we can’t wait for you to go on this journey with Frey in the fall. “

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We hope to be able to share more details on Forspoken soon.”