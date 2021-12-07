Physical activity certainly plays an important role in the lives of many of us. Many, in fact, thanks to training, are able to find balance and peace. But not everyone knows that training can also be an excellent ally for our brain. In fact, according to some studies, it would seem that some types of physical activity could actually help our mind a lot, especially as we age.

Here’s how many minutes a week we should walk to protect the brain and reduce the risk of dementia

Already in our previous article, for example, we had explained how walking, together with other sports, could reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s or diabetes. And the indication always came from the Veronesi Foundation. Today we want to go more specifically and, rather than dealing with Alzheimer’s, we want to talk about the general cognitive decline that everyone faces with old age. More precisely, we will analyze a very interesting study published in “NeuroImage” which tried to give concrete answers. In this case, the research seeks to eliminate the now static idea that the brain cannot regenerate itself in any way. The scholars have tried to prove exactly the opposite, by examining 3 groups of elderly people and placing all the focus on the white matter of our brain (therefore the set of neurons that unite the spinal cord and brain).

Walking can help our brain by protecting it from cognitive decline and giving it back white matter

The scholars involved about 250 elderly people who led a life that was not exactly dynamic and who presented themselves in health. Divided into three groups, each was given a different physical exercise. One group, for example, was advised to walk, another to dance, and the last to do some stretching and balance training. Everyone trained three times a week. After a six-month program, the scholars analyzed the results. The last group indicated did not show particular differences. The one of dance only showed a greater ability to move. Walking, on the other hand, presented an improvement in the white matter, with the reduction of the risk of cognitive decline, an alarm bell for possible forms of dementia.

Precisely, the group walked briskly for 40 minutes 3 times a week, reporting precisely these results that surely caught the attention of scholars. So here’s how many minutes a week we should be walking to protect the brain and reduce the risk of dementia. Obviously, before choosing to undertake any physical activity, let’s talk about it with our trusted doctor. She / he, knowing our situation, will certainly be able to explain exactly what to do and we will be able to understand if this type of training could really do for us.

