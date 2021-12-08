There are very few days to Christmas and many of us are preparing for the dreaded Christmas eats. There are those who have started to intensify their training. Or those who are focusing on detox salads that are perfect for purifying and stocking up on antioxidants and precious vitamins. But there is also a third way. Or that of hot drinks with detoxifying properties. Today we will talk about one of them. Here’s how to cleanse the liver before Christmas binges with a very easy-to-prepare herbal tea that could also help against cholesterol. We will only need 3 ingredients and we could be able to give precious help to our body. With a premise. We will talk about a natural remedy that cannot replace any need for drugs. For this we should always consult the doctor before starting to consume it.

The Christmas holidays are perhaps one of the most complicated times of the year for the body. The foods we eat will put a strain on the stomach, liver and intestines and may even raise cholesterol levels. For this reason it becomes important to include in the diet foods that can purify us and prevent even very serious diseases.

Today we will talk about two of them: milk thistle and turmeric. Milk thistle has been known since ancient times for its liver protective properties. In addition, it seems able to increase the excretion of bile and to protect the organ from infections and inflammation. Be careful to consume it without consulting your doctor. It could trigger allergic reactions and gastrointestinal disturbances. In addition, it risks interfering with drugs that regulate the amount of sugar in the blood.

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a molecule that could have important protective effects on the liver. In addition, its chemical composition seems to be able to keep cholesterol under control. Also in this case we must be careful to consume it, especially if we take anticoagulant drugs. In fact, turmeric risks slowing down its action.

But if the doctor gives us the okay, we just have to add mint to the ingredients and start preparing our herbal tea.

How to make this hot drink for the liver with milk thistle and turmeric

To prepare two cups of herbal tea we will need:

250 ml of water;

20 grams of milk thistle seeds;

20 grams of turmeric rhizome;

5 mint leaves.

We boil our water in a saucepan and when it reaches the right temperature, we infuse milk thistle and turmeric. We wait a few minutes and also add the chopped mint leaves. We will need them to make the flavor fresher.

We just have to let the herbal tea cool and filter it with a colander. Now we can start drinking. The liver will most likely thank you.

