Here’s what not to do to lose weight well and in health: the advice

“This food supplement is magical”, “I lost 5 kilos in a week by eating at will”, “A friend of mine advises me to …..” Ideas, potions, remedies: besides being useless, they are harmful. What not to do to lose weight: the expert tells us

Miracle diets, superfoods, magic pills: social networks and sites dedicated to nutrition are full of tips to lose weight in record time or to recover that energy in free fall during the‘Autumn. “It is wrong to rely on word of mouth, on oracles – explains Flavia Bernini, biologist, nutritionist -: you risk making your own false ideas, sometimes dangerous for well-being. Let’s dispel some myths and base ourselves on the concrete ”.

Drink lemon juice to lose weight –

“It’s not true. This fruit has no impact on weight loss. As a citrus it is a important source of vitamin C, but nothing more ”. Surely its acidity and who knows, maybe even the image of the lemon on the packaging of detergents and degreasers, reinforces the idea of ​​an effect “dissolve fat “, but this it has no bearing on reality. Going to investigate the origin of this hoax we find that the link is underlined between weight loss and the fiber content of lemon, mostly pectin. This explanation does not allow for any association between a specific food and weight loss, e fiber is not even present in lemon juice. In some people, at most, the combination of lemon in the morning, fasting with a glass of hot water, stimulates peristalsis, that is intestinal motility, but because of the hot water, certainly not the lemon juice. If this hoax makes nutritionists smile, it makes dentists very angry: an excess of lemon juice, in the long run, it can erode tooth enamel “.

Avoid carbohydrates in the evening so as not to gain weight –

“There is no scientific literature that proves this: eating carbohydrates in the evening is neither harmful nor fattening. Those in favor of a real lockdown of carbohydrates in the evening generally rely on the fact that, during the night’s sleep, we would have no way to dispose of them and they will turn into fat. The extra news? There are those who dispose of more calories at night dreaming than during the day in front of the PC. We always remember that the physiology of weight loss reasons in the 24 hours: if we haven’t ingested more calories than we should, that evening pasta dish it will certainly not turn into fat. We therefore eat bread or pasta without guilt at dinner, taking care not to exceed calories or with overly elaborate dishes that would easily disturb digestion, making us sleep badly “.

Liquid diets only –

“Based on juices, juices, extracts: even implemented only for a few days, do not contribute to healthy weight loss. Lacking balance between nutrients and unsustainable in the long run. Their attraction lies in the idea of ​​a “Detox effect” that comes from the sensation of drinking a lot, introducing vitamins and mineral salts. Let’s remember: no food or juice can detoxify our body. To carry out this important task we have a highly specialized body at our disposal, The liver. Our duty will be to not weaken the activity, to eat too much and badly. Diets based only on soft drinks and shakes, they are not a good strategy for losing weight: Besides not educating to the correct management of food, they lack two fundamental components: palatability and chewing, essential elements to contribute to the sense of satiety and satisfaction in any diet “.

Conclusions –

“We are wary of tricks and shortcuts: to lose weight well and in a healthy way you need a mix of balance, common sense and constancy. And if the many hoaxes still in circulation create doubts, let us rely on a professional to accompany us on a path of real food education “.