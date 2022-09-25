Hermine forecast: Florida is in the cone, what does it mean for you?

Tropical Depression Nine forms and experts predict it will become Hurricane Hermine. National Hurricane Center (NHC)

Depression 9 churns in the Caribbean Sea and will likely form into a tropical storm soon.

The forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is that the system will become a tropical storm sometime on Friday and that it will strengthen to become a hurricane in the next few days. The NHC expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week, around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Hermine, unless the newly formed depression in the far eastern Atlantic becomes a tropical storm first. In that case, the Caribbean system would be named Ian.

Regardless of what it is called, meteorologists warn that there is a lot of uncertainty about the path of the system. Most of Florida is in its cone of uncertainty. Given this, meteorologists say that people should review and prepare their hurricane supplies, to ensure that they are prepared, just in case.

But what does it mean that Florida is in the cone of uncertainty? And what should you do right now?

This is what you need to know:

What is the cone of uncertainty?

The National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty” indicates where meteorologists believe the center of the storm, its eye, will be for five days. Sometimes called a “cone of concern,” the cone is a way for meteorologists to visually show the storm’s expected track. The letters on the graph indicate the strength of the storm:

D stands for tropical depression, S for tropical storm, H for hurricane, and M for major hurricane, which is used for storms of category 3 or higher. Thanks to improved forecasts, the National Hurricane Center’s cone has gotten smaller over the years.

Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and then a hurricane as it approaches Florida. National Hurricane Center

But the cone doesn’t represent the size or intensity of the storm, or whether forecasters have uncertainty in the storm’s path, which can change at any time. And just because you’re outside the cone doesn’t mean you won’t feel the storm’s winds or rain.

Most of Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. What should I do now?

All of Miami-Dade, Broward, the Keys and much of Florida are in the cone of uncertainty of the system that could soon be a hurricane. There is a lot of uncertainty in the storm’s track, including where it will make landfall, and it’s too early to say what impact the system will have on South Florida next week.

Forecasters will have a better idea of ​​the storm’s projected path and its potential impacts in the coming days.

For now, Larry Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, says people should start preparing by checking their hurricane supplies and staying on top of the latest forecasts. Based on the current forecast, Kelly said tropical storm conditions are likely to begin Monday night through Wednesday in South Florida.

Here are some of the things you should do now:

▪ Prepare your hurricane kit if you haven’t already.

Each person in your household should have at least seven days’ supply of canned and/or non-perishable food and at least one gallon of water per person. Also make sure you have enough food and water for your pet.

▪ Fill up your car with fuel, fill up your chargers and batteries, withdraw cash, and buy any supplies (food, water, medicine, etc.) you still need.

▪ Inspect your shutters, roof, and fences for repair or replacement. Prune your trees if necessary. And find out where you can safely park your car if the storm comes your way.

▪ You may want to start bringing patio furniture and potted plants indoors and tie down anything that might get blown up. If you have a boat, secure it well. And once the storm approaches, bring your pets indoors, too.

▪ Check to see if you live in an evacuation zone and discuss possible evacuation routes with your family, just in case.

In Miami-Dade, check your area at miamidade.gov/hurricane. In Broward, visit broward.org/hurricane. In the Florida Keys, visit monroecounty-fl.gov/897/Evacuation-Information. If you’re planning to ride out the storm elsewhere in Florida, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has online maps you can check for all 67 counties.

▪ Follow the local news for updates from the National Hurricane Center, your local hurricane office. National Weather Service and local authorities about the storm’s track, what kinds of hazards to expect, and if evacuation orders are in effect. Also, it will give you an idea of ​​whether or not you will need to put up your storm shutters.

This story was originally published on September 23, 2022 5:43 p.m.