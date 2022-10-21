Hideo Kojima and the director of the Indian megahit RRR, SS Rajamouli, are working together

Recently, Netflix has received a real bombshell in its catalog, If you usually pay attention to the premieres of the streaming platform, it sure sounds RRR to you. Of course, to Hideo Kojima He has not missed this film that has generated a wave of opinions.

The creator of the series metalgear Y Death Stranding continues to do his thing as he continues to generate speculation around Death Stranding 2 with photos and with Elle Fanning in a motion capture session.

Although beware, the actress would not be the only great personality of the cinema that could join the project that Hideo Kojima has in hand. Recently, the Japanese manager has shared more photos of what could be her new great signing.

These are the most successful external hard drives in Amazon Spain in different storage capacities. See list

The new signing of Hideo Kojima

The charismatic director is collaborating with another charismatic director. On Kojima’s personal Twitter, he posted some snapshots of SS Rajamouli, the director of RRRthe Indian box office bombshell that we talked about at the beginning of this article.

The screenshots show how Rajamouli has undergone a facial scan while visiting Kojima Productions headquarters.

Will he appear in Kojima’s next game? Of course, the Japanese creative is given to working with great artists and showing his faces in his games. Death Stranding had Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro or Mads Mikkelsen among many others, so it seems more than likely. We attach the tweet here:

Director SS Rajamouli visited KJP!!! We have scanned him. RRR🔥🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀👍🐯 pic.twitter.com/rcyatlnXnS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 20, 2022

Our critique of RRR was direct and effective, like the film itself: Impossible to get off the couch once RRR begins to concatenate unforgettable sequences: when we thought we had seen everything, they surprise us with an incredible movie. See her!

The film is quite a spectacle and when it seems that nothing is going to surprise you, it manages to leave you speechless again. We are faced with a manual made in Tollywood production that has not left anyone indifferent.

We remind you that SS Rajamouli was the architect of the successful Baahubali sagaanother series of films that you cannot miss if you want to freak out on inhuman scales.

As for Kojima, he continues to break new ground, in this case podcasts, as “Dive into Hideo Kojima’s Brain” was his first episode on Spotify. Kojima will never stop being Kojima. We miss Metal Gear.