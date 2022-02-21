Highlights NBA All Star Game 2022 VIDEO Team LeBron 163-160 Team Durant relives the best of the All Star Game Stephen Curry MVP NBA basketball summary USA MX | SPORTS

This Sunday the famous NBA All-Star Game 2022 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, where the Team LeBron He came out unscathed after defeating Team Durant 163-160. The event had Stephen Curry as a great figure, who established himself as the MVP of the NBA All-Star Game.

More information NBA: Anthony Edwards and the curious reason why he delayed the start of a press conference

It was a very even game in which the stars of both teams stood out, but it would be Curry who would end up being the most influential with 50 points, an absolute record in the history of this event, and 16 three-pointers, which earned him the recognition for MVP of the game.

NBA All Star Game 2022 LIVE minute by minute

Follow the minute by minute of the NBA All Star Game 2022 live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse between Team LeBron vs Team Durant.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Team LeBron 47 46 Four. Five 25 163 Team Durant Four. Five 49 Four. Five twenty-one 160

NBA All Star Game 2022: Preview

The All-Star Weekend began on Friday, December 18 with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, continued on Saturday and Team LeBron already took a significant 5-0 lead thanks to their victories in the different competitions there are. The All-Star Game will mark the high end of this week.

For this edition, LeBron James and Kevin Durant were chosen as the captains of both teams. The ‘King James’ will be present along with stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, among others. For his part, Kevin Durant will miss the All-Star Game due to injury.

What is the NBA All Star?

The NBA All Stars is the activity that brings together the best basketball players of the season, who are divided according to the conference to which they belong and who were chosen by the most voted players. Throughout a weekend, each team participates in different tests to define the best.

What time does Team LeBron vs Team Durant play in NBA All Star 2022 live?

Mexico – 7:00 p.m.

Peru – 8:00 p.m.

Colombia – 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 9:00 p.m.

Argentina – 10:00 p.m.

Chile – 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay – 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 10:00 p.m.

Brazil – 10:00 p.m.

Spain – 2:00 a.m. (February 21)

Where to watch Team LeBron vs Team Durant in NBA All Star 2022 live?

It should be noted that the broadcast of the NBA All Star event in the United States will be in charge of TNT. Meanwhile, in Peru and Latin America, the different signs of ESPN will broadcast the NBA All-Star Game. In addition, they can also be seen through the Star + streaming platform.

Peru : ESPN 2 / Star Plus

ESPN 2 / Star Plus Mexico : Channel 5, ESPN, TNT

Channel 5, ESPN, TNT Ecuador: ESPN 2 / Star Plus

Colombia: ESPN 2 / Star Plus

Argentina: ESPN 2 / Star Plus

Venezuela : ESPN 2 / Star Plus

ESPN 2 / Star Plus Paraguay: ESPN 2 / Star Plus

Brazil : ESPN

ESPN United States: TNT

What are the teams in the NBA All Stars 2022?

Team LeBron: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet, James Harden.

Team Durant: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Andrew Wiggins, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, DeJounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert