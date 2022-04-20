Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID at 55

NEW YORK — Pioneer hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with stars like Nas and Kendrick Lamarpassed away.

Grayson died Sunday of complications from COVID-19 at age 55, his family confirmed in a statement released by New York radio station HOT 97, where he hosted “The Drama Hour” for more than two decades.

“As a dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans around the world, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations,” the family statement read.

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in the early New York hip hop scene. He started out as a teenage graffiti artist and appeared in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on the streets in the early ’90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. He went on to record several more albums and worked with Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta. Rhymes.

“Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay,” the station said in a statement.