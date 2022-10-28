his best movies according to IMDb (and where to watch them)

It is not the one with the most Oscars (in fact, it only has one; the one it got for ‘Erin Brockovich’ and which it picked up with the unforgettable Valentino dress) nor the one that has garnered the best reviews, but no one can doubt that Julia Roberts has been the most important actress in Hollywood for three decades. There doesn’t seem to be any genre that can resist him: drama, comedy, police, action… He has shone in all of them.

He was born on October 28, 1967 in Smyrna (Georgia, United States), and when she was little she wanted to be a veterinarian, something that she immediately ruled out because she did not see herself as qualified. When she finished high school, in 1985, she went to live in New York with her sister Lisa who, in addition to her other brother, Eric, worked as an actress. She was ‘doomed’ to follow the profession of her brothers and she made her film debut in ‘Mystic Pizza’ (1988). But her first major role was in ‘Steel Magnolias’ (1989), where she achieved an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Her second nomination, but this time for Best Actress, would come for the role that would mark her life, ‘Pretty Woman’ (1990). After that, and after some setbacks, good films like ‘The Pelican Brief’ (1993) or ‘Mary Reilly’ (1996) began to appear, but He shone above all in romantic comedies like ‘My best friend’s wedding’ (1997) or ‘Notting Hill’ (1999).

The arrival of the 21st century meant an important change in the roles that the actress chose. For example, the role of a single mother in ‘Erin Brockovich’ (2000) or her participation in the indie film ‘The Mexican’ (2001), in which she met her partner, the cameraman Daniel Moder. She also opted for fresher roles such as those in the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ saga (2001 and 2002) or those with political inspiration, such as ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ (2007).

‘Eat, Pray, Love’ (2010) was one of Roberts’ most beloved films for the public, as well as ‘The Secret of an Obsession’, the American version of ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ by the Argentine Juan José Campanella, in which she was accompanied by Nicole Kidman. Roberts still had big roles left, such as ‘Wonder’ (2017) or ‘Ben is Back’ (2018), both maternal dramas, or his time in the series hand in hand with Prime Video, with the unsuccessful ‘Homecoming’ .

After almost 70 roles in film and television, Julia Roberts is still more active than ever. He has just released ‘Ticket to Paradise’, where he shares the poster with his great friend George Clooney, and Next we will see his on the big screen is the adaptation of ‘Leave the world behind’, the homonymous novel by Rumaan Alamin which the actress meets with Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon and Mahershala Ali.

Please, Julia, never stop.