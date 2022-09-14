his emotional photo with Zahara that shows how much he loves her

Angelina Jolie not only is she a great actress, too she is the best mother, and she has made it clear since she had her first child and adopted the others.

The famous has had her maternal instinct developed forever and now her priority is her six children Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Zahara, whom she cares for and protects.

The actress spends quality time with each of them and constantly goes out with most or at least one to do their activities to feel accompanied.

Nevertheless, their children are growing up and each one is taking their own path, from their favorite activities like Shiloh to going to dance classes, like Zahara and Maddox already going to college.

For her it has been very hard to let go of them and let them go, first it was Maddox, and a few weeks ago it was Zahara’s turn, who was very hurt to leave at the University, because she is his faithful companion.

Everytime that Angelina went shopping, walking, traveling, whatever, she always went with Zahara, whom adopted when he was only six months old in Ethiopia to save his life .





Angeline He has never made any kind of differences between his children, three who were adopted and three he had with Brad Pitt, and has always treated them all the same.

The emotional photo of Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara that moves her fans

A few weeks ago Angelina Jolie left her daughter Zahara at Spelman University, which she is proud to be a part of.

The day of the ceremony welcome the young woman was accompanied by her mother, and her sisters Shiloh and Vivienneand although it was a very happy day, it was also full of sadness.

through networks An unpublished image of the emotional moment that Angelina Jolie lived that day with her eldest daughter went viral. and you can see the actress crying, hugging her, very affected by having to let her go and separate from her.

This picture reflects the pain of many mothers who go through the same thing, but it also shows that love for adopted children is the same as for biological children.

angelina always has had a great connection with Zahara, and in the photo you can see the pain of the actress for leaving her daughterwhom he loves as if he had given birth to her.

“Angelina is a super mom”, “wow what an emotional image, it says it all”, “the love of a mother has no limits no matter if they are adopted children or not”, “what a beautiful and sincere love”, and “ wow Angelina loves everyone equally, and with Zahara she is super special”were some of the reactions in networks.