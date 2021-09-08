His holes improve with age

A newspaper article appeared in the Post-Journal with a sensational typo returns viral: “Julia Roberts finds that life and its holes have improved with age”. In English: “Julia Roberts finds life and her holesget better with age”, where obviously instead of “holes” there went “roles”: roles.

The article is from 2018 but the gaffes are universal, so much so that today it is back in vogue and has been shared by numerous message boards on social media. Let’s talk about a newspaper article that appeared in the Post-Journal with a sensational typo: “Julia Roberts finds that life and her holes have improved with age.” In English the mystery is revealed like this: “Julia Roberts finds life and her holesget better with age”, where obviously instead of holes he went there roles, roles. In fact, the same newspaper admitted the mistake in a later issue, explaining the mistake. In the meantime, however, the omelette has been made.

Loading... Advertisements

Julia Roberts: 53 years old and a terrific career

Gone are the days of Pretty Woman but it is true that with age, Julia Roberts’ career has taken on all new shades although in the last three years, the projects of the artist from Smyrna (Georgia) seem to have stopped: “Homecoming” , the Amazon Prime Video TV series, and the film “Ben is back” both released in 2018. But his path speaks for itself, many films that have marked an era and four Oscar nominations, one of which won in 2001 as Best Actress in Steven Soderbergh’s “Erin Brockovich”.

Julia Roberts’ quarantine

Julia Roberts also talked about her quarantine. During the pandemic, she showed herself natural, inviting all women to stay at home and not to worry if the hair is not in place or if the make-up is not perfect. An example for everyone, in a historical moment when there was a real need for good examples: “I stay home for my family, for small businesses, for healthcare workers fighting around the world, for my fantastic 95 year old neighbor. I stay home to be part of the solution. Stay home, it’s the right thing to do. Do”.