his podcast on criminal cases finally available on Spotify

Kim Kardashian has more than one string to her bow and intends to prove it. The reality TV star likes to show up where you least expect it. Kanye West’s ex launched yesterday, Monday October 3, 2022, a brand new project: a criminal cases podcast!

The podcast, broadcast on the Spotify platform, will have eight episodes in total and will explore the story of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of a triple homicide in 1994. For 28 years, Keith has been trying to prove his innocence. Kim Kardashian and Lori Rothschild Ansaldi will work with investigators and experts to demonstrate how the legal system is broken, Spotify writes in its statement.

This interest in justice is not new for Kim Kardashian. In 2018, she successfully petitioned Donald Trump for clemency in the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who spent nearly 22 years in prison. The latter had been sentenced to life for a non-violent drug-related offence.

New episodes of “The System” will air on Mondays. Kim K, who is aware of the flawed justice system, is currently pursuing a career as a lawyer. She has indeed passed the “Baby Bar” exam in California and says she intends to open her own law firm in the future.

After this success, she had mentioned her father, Robert Kardashian, who was a great lawyer in Los Angeles: “I know my father would be very proud and he would be shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner”.

Kim Kardashian struck a deal with Spotify in 2020 to produce and host an exclusive podcast for the music streaming platform. The deal joins other celebrities who have signed a deal with Spotify as part of the company’s strategy to grow its exclusive audio offerings. In 2020, Spotify also struck a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

MT