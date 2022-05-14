Historical power of Judge and Stanton

Both sluggers hit the fence Friday in the Yankees’ 10-4 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. In this way, New York reached 24 wins, the most in the Major Leagues. It’s just the fifth time in franchise history the Bombers have posted 24 wins in their first 32 games. In the other four years that they did (1928, 1939, 1958, 1998) they ended up winning the World Series.