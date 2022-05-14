Historical power of Judge and Stanton
CHICAGO — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been teammates since 2018, but they’ve never started a season together like that.
Both sluggers hit the fence Friday in the Yankees’ 10-4 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. In this way, New York reached 24 wins, the most in the Major Leagues. It’s just the fifth time in franchise history the Bombers have posted 24 wins in their first 32 games. In the other four years that they did (1928, 1939, 1958, 1998) they ended up winning the World Series.
Stanton led off the scoreboard for the Yankees in the first inning with a two-run homer off Vince Velasquez. Judge’s 12th homer this season, which makes him the major league leader, was a fourth-inning solo shot, also off Velasquez.
Judge and Stanton also homered in Thursday’s 15-7 win over the White Sox. New York is now 21-1 when both sluggers homer in the same game, including 5-0 this season. His only loss came last year at the “Field of Dreams” Game on August 12.
The success of the duo has not only helped the Yankees start the year on fire, but also puts Judge and Stanton in select company. In the team’s first 32 games, both players have hit double digits in home runs (Judge 12, Stanton 10), something the Bronx’s ninth hadn’t seen since 1956.
Judge and Stanton join Babe Ruth (14) and Lou Gehrig (10) from 1930 and Mickey Mantle (16) and Yogi Berra (12) from 1956 as the only teammates in franchise history with 10 or more home runs in the first 32 commitments of a season.
Judge and Stanton may be seeing the ball better than anyone else in the majors right now. Over the past 15 games, they’ve gone 42-for-118 (.356) at bat, and each has 21 hits in that stretch.
Both hitters are among the major league leaders in home runs and RBIs. Judge entered Saturday ranked first in homers (12) and fourth in RBIs (27), while Stanton is tied for third in home runs (10) and second in RBIs (30).
The rest of the Yankees’ lineup has benefited from Judge playing as the favorite for AL MVP and Stanton continuing to hit hard.
“Stanton and Judge are exceptional players,” Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “But I think what’s driving us now is the one through nine. And when you can do that, you take the pressure off everyone.”