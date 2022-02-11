Holland invents the #MeToo commissioner: he is the first in Europe

Holland will have its commissioner al #MeToo. Indeed, on Tuesday, the government of Mark Rutte appointed an ad hoc commissioner to address “ sexual abuse and intimidation “following a series of sexual harassment scandals that have rocked the Netherlands in recent times. Among them, the case of Ajax club’s sporting director Marc Overmars, forced to resign after sending” inappropriate “messages to several women of the staff and, above all, the dozens of allegations of sexual violence against people linked to the TV talent show, The Voice of Holland. Specifically, the Dutch police received five allegations of abuse and around twenty allegations of “ inappropriate and sexually transgressive behaviors “ by the staff of the show, suspended in recent weeks by the television network Rtl. As for Overmars, the resignation came in the past few hours: “ Of course, for someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable. Now I see it too. But it’s too late. I see no other option than to leave Ajax “, said in a statement released by the club.

Holland, here is the #MeToo commissioner

Recent alleged sexual abuse scandals have raised such a fuss that last month, hundreds of people organized a #MeToo rally in Amsterdam to demand greater government action in tackling sexual abuse. Hence the initiative of the Dutch government, which has decided to take action by identifying a commissioner at #MeToo, who will have the task of addressing the issue of sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace. Mariette Hamer, a former Labor Party leader, has been appointed by the government and will present a Nazi action plan to address the issue that is causing public opinion in the Netherlands to be discussed. These are her first statements: “ Cultural changes are never easy “Hamer said.” But we need to leverage this second wave of #Metoo for a structural solution “.

A high government representative also spoke on the case: “ Recent cases in the world of sport and television show us that the origin of the #MeToo movement is still alive in our country “ he has declared Robbert Dijkgraaf, Minister of Education, Culture and Science. “ This needs to change “.” We are working on a cultural change where no one looks away and where people hold each other accountable for wrongdoing. Because every victim of sexually transgressive behavior and sexual violence is one too many “, he added.

The risk of a justicialist barbarism in the name of politically correct

The figure of the “#MeToo commissioner” identified by the Dutch government through a bipartisan action, prompted by the Ministry of Education, Health and Science, chaired by Robbert Dijkgraaf and of Social Affairs and Employment, led by Karien van Gennip, represents a unicum in Europe, a completely new figure that no European state had adopted until today. The question is: is such a figure really necessary? For sexual crimes, there is in fact ordinary criminal justice: in fact, the courts will determine whether the accused persons are guilty or not. What more can an ad hoc commissioner bring? New regulations that would risk being completely counterproductive? Maybe giving life to continuous summary and media trials against people who, until proven otherwise, are – to date – innocent? The real risk of sinking into a climate of justiceist barbarism and paranoia in the name of political correctness is just around the corner.