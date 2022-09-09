Hollywood celebrities who have turned their backs on Johnny Depp after his victory in the trial against Amber Heard

Different ‘celebrities’ who at some point gave support to Johnny Depp in the controversial trial against his ex-wife, today, would no longer agree with the actor. These were the Hollywood stars who have turned their backs on Johnny Depp after his victory in the trial against Amber Heard | Font: diffusion



Two months have passed after the end of the controversial trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, where the Fairfax Country court ruled in favor of the 59-year-old actor, emerging victorious from the accusations against him. That moment was celebrated by many followers of Johnny Depp including famous celebrities of the seventh art who gave him their support. However, apparently, these ‘celebrities’ would have given their arm to twist and showed their disagreement against him in a very subtle way.

The ‘celebrities’ who no longer support Johnny Depp

As reported by the BuzzFeed News web portal, when Johnny Depp was victorious in the court of Fairfax County for the controversial trial of defamation that he faced with his ex-partner, Amber Heardthe actor shared his joy in an Instagram post, where he celebrated the moment.

In that sense, there were about 105 ‘celebrities’ who gave their full support to the actor through their “like” in the aforementioned publication of their social networks. Despite this, currently some of them decided to remove their reaction, showing that they would no longer support the famous Hollywood star.

Within the list of celebrities who would have turned their backs on Depp, they would be Bella Hadid, Joey King, Sophie Turner, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr. and Ellen Faningwho have left their support in said Instagram post.





The possible fact by which the ‘celebrities’ stopped supporting Johnny Depp

Although the reasons why they have removed their positive reaction towards Johnny Deppthis situation would have occurred after the controversial leak of the documents related to the last trial that he faced against Amber Heardwhich were not used during the arguments and were discarded by the court.

In these documents, you could see some papers that were going to be used for the legal defense of the “Aquaman” actress, which showed potentially damaging passages for Depp.

Within the most prominent files, you can see the accusations of Ellen Barkinex-partner of Johnny Depp who accused in his testimony for the defamation trial that the actor was a “violent and jealous” person, when they had their torrid romance in the mid-90s

So many “celebrities” decided to turn their backs on the Hollywood star to avoid any link that could affect their careers.