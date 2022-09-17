Hollywood productions where the stars didn’t get along

We have heard a lot in recent weeks about the drama in the production of Don’t Worry Darlingthe new movie directed by Olivia Wilde and starring stars like Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

To refresh your memory a little bit, the cast of the film was said to be divided and there were problems between Wilde, Pugh, Styles and even Shia LaBeouf, who was going to be the main actor before he quit (according to Wilde, he was fired).

However, this is not the first (nor the last) time that there is conflicts in a big Hollywood productionsince on several occasions, some of the biggest stars of the cinema have almost almost grabbed the bun with their colleagues.

So here we leave you other cases in which there was a lawsuit in some large film productions.

Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson feuded before Fast & Furious 9

Before the release of Fast and Furious 9, the making of this movie was in jeopardy after Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had an altercation dating back to 2017.

At the time, Gibson blamed Johnson that the ninth film in the series had been delayed because “The Rock” accepted a role in a series spinoff and called it “selfish.”

After attacking each other several times, Gibson later threatened that he would walk out of the franchise if Johnson appeared in the film.

In the end, both actors put aside their lawsuit and the film was released in 2021, although Johnson did not appear in the film.

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling didn’t get along while filming The Notebook

Despite their incredible on-screen chemistry, the real-life relationship between Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling was not a good one when they started filming The Notebook.

The film’s director, Nick Cassavetes, revealed in 2014 that the two stars got along so badly that even Gosling asked him to replace McAdams.

Finally, the two protagonists of the film fixed their problems and even became a couple in real life, since they dated for almost three years.

The tension between Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer when recording Magic Mike

Although in Magic Mike the character of Tatum is the mentor of Pettyfer, both actors got along very badly at the time of shooting the film.

In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterPettyfer said that “Tatum doesn’t like me for a lot of reasons, a lot of them were my fault.”

And although he explained that his attitude was not the best on set, the real reason for the fight between the two was that Pettyfer had rented an apartment from a friend of Tatum, but ended up getting out of there without paying him for 4 months.

After learning about it, Tatum called him out and warned him never to mess with his friends and not to be a “clown” and pay him what he owed.