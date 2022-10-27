Hollywood stars remove ‘like’ to publication in which Johnny Depp

It seems that several Hollywood stars took the like to Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating his victory in the trial against Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 in which he allegedly insinuated that he had mistreated her. Although she did not name him, he claims that her accusations impacted her ability to work for her.

Heard then filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing her own suit as a continuation of “mistreatment and harassment.”

In June, the jury returned its verdict, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

He was required to pay US$10 million in damages and US$5 million in punitive damages. Heard partially won the case and received $2 million in damages, but nothing in punitive damages.

In the course of the process, and Depp’s earlier legal case against The Suna number of prominent celebrities weighed in on the couple, and a host of Hollywood stars gave Depp their support in the form of likes On Instagram.

After the couple shared their respective posts about the verdict, a large number of celebrities gave like to Depp’s post, while Heard received much less support.

However, it has now been reported that for unclear reasons, many of these celebrities took the like to post.

The names were pointed out by the Twitter user @k4mil1awhich compared the post to pre-existing lists compiled by Reddit users at the time.

Celebrities whose names previously appeared in the publication but no longer appear include Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner and the star of Bullet TrainJoeyKing.

The publication that Johnny Depp shared after knowing the verdict of the defamation trial of Amber Heard (Instagram)

Other celebrities who apparently took the like To Depp’s post are Jennifer Coolidge, Christina Hendricks, McKenna Grace, Riley Keough, Bruce Campbell and Sam Fender.

The Fender musician was criticized after sharing a photo with Depp taken in a Newcastle pub on the same day the trial verdict was announced. He then apologized for the “disrespectful” moment in the picture, in which he called Depp a “hero.”

The discovery of the apparent retreats of the likes It comes after some documents related to the case were made publicly available and were not allowed to be addressed in court.

These documents included several potentially damaging anecdotes about Depp that Heard’s team was not authorized to mention, and also included other quotes from video testimonials given by famous people, such as actress and Depp’s ex-girlfriend, Ellen Barkin.

