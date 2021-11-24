Honda ADV350 news 2022 – Dueruote

There transmission does not include the DCT gearbox but a classic variator with belt, but the electronics can still count on the two-level HSTC traction control, on the two-channel ABS and on the emergency brake signal function (Emergency Stop Signal) as standard.

We therefore have a vehicle with a center of gravity of use moderately shifted towards the off-road, on which the aesthetics of great success of the X-ADV 750. There are a split and raised headlight unit and a fairing that highlights the upside-down fork, while the side panels under the saddle have a typically off-road pattern. The windshield is not electrically adjustable like on the X-ADV, but manually adjusts to 4 positions with over 13 cm of travel. The underseat is very spacious, which in its 48 liters can hold two full-face helmets and can be divided with a movable bulkhead.