Honda and Sony join forces to build and sell electric cars – News – Hybrids and Electrics

Honda is undergoing a radical makeover led by its recently arrived CEO, Toshihiro Mibe. Within these changes, various new fronts have been projected that even want to manufacture space rockets to compete with SpaceX. About this same radical change of brand image, Honda has teamed up with technology company Sony with a view to creating a new joint venture for the development and commercialization of electric cars.

Both companies, so similar in terms of history and culture according to the CEO of Honda, will carry out the creation of a new joint company for the development and subsequent marketing of battery electric cars. At the same time, they will also propose other “mobility services” that have not yet been fully decided on which market niche they will affect.

The name of this new company is not known at the moment, but it has been specified what main functions Sony and Honda will take respectively within it. Obviously, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer will take the initiative on everything that surrounds the manufacture and development of the vehicle itself, as well as its after-sales service. On the contrary, Sony will focus its efforts on the sections that dominate the most: reconnaissance technology through sensors or radars, telecommunications and information and entertainment systems. In the order of manufacturing the vehicles themselves, Honda will be responsible for carrying out such a task through its own operating factories today. The vehicle will be based on the new mobility services platform developed by Sony.

This is not the first time that a technology firm like Sony has shown its potential in the electric car sector. During the past CES 2020, the Japanese company presented its first conceptual model, the Vision-S, while in the celebration of this same year 2022 Sony has shown the spiritual successor of this, called Vision-S 02, as well as its intentions to enter the electric mobility market through its new division “Sony Mobility” . The plans of both brands place the start of marketing in 2025.

This union seems an obvious movement within the new generation of vehicles that is presented for the coming years. Other classic corporations have already carried out similar agreements with technology companies, since the advances in software and communication that the next step in the development of electric vehicles requires makes agreements of this type insurmountable.

Classic companies and more current technology firms will need interesting agreements that benefit both fronts. The historic car manufacturers need technology that these technology brands already possess, or can more easily develop. Dispensing with their collaboration could mean more than one headache in the economic section, mainly. However, these new technologies will also find a strong ally in the classic manufacturers, since they could be vital in facilitating the knowledge acquired on the manufacture and development of the car’s own hardware.

Many technology companies have already taken the step of showing interest in manufacturing electric cars. Firms such as Sony, Apple or Xiaomi will do the same in the coming years, while others such as Huawei have taken the path of merely positioning themselves as a technology supplier. As we can see, these agreements come in the form of quid pro quo: the classic brands acquire current technology in exchange for providing knowledge of automobile manufacturing and development to the same technological partners.