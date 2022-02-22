Honeywell will relocate its business division for all of America to Puerto Rico

The Honeywell Aerospace company will move its business operations for the Americas from Phoenix, Arizona, to the municipality of Guaynabo, which will cause an injection of $500 million in income taxes over the next three years.

The announcement was made by Governor Pedro Pierluisi; the main executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, Mike Madsen, as well as the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Cidre, after holding a meeting in La Fortaleza.

For the executive, this strategic move represented “good news in favor of our economic development” and for the Secretary of Economic Development a demonstration that in Puerto Rico “we are the best.”

However, Madsen explained that the change of the largest business division that the company has in the world to the Island is not related to the economic benefits that they will receive here. The thing is they will only pay 4% of the contributions of what they generate with the sale of products and services for airlines and aerospace businesses throughout the Americas, which total about $2.4 billion in the next three years, as well as another 12% in royalties.

In Phoenix, the line of contributions paid by the company is 4.9%. For this reason, the savings achieved with this move in the next three years would represent about $21 million.

As explained by the senior official, “there are several reasons why Puerto Rico is important to us. First of all, we’ve had a presence here for the past 14 years, doing engineering work to support our airline and aerospace customers. Specifically, engineering work for the products they operate to improve. Bringing the business team here to locate with the engineering team will improve the synergy between the customer response to get the job done more effectively.”

The governor explained that Honeywell Aerospace started on the Island in 2007 with 12 employees. Currently, they hire over 1,000 people at their stores in Aguadilla, Moca and Guaynabo.

Both Madsen and the president highlighted on several occasions that 80% of the engineers they hire come from Puerto Rican universities.

In Guaynabo, specifically, the company will expand the facilities it occupies in Rexco Industrial Park to move the operation of the business area. With this expansion, they hope to recruit another 100 employees on the Island this year. The team will be led by Honeywell’s Aftermarket President for the Americas, Heath Patrick Patrick, who will move to Puerto Rico.

It transpired that the other two business areas of Honeywell are located in Europe and Asia.

The governor was especially happy about this new approach to economic development, since it will cause Honeywell clients to come to Puerto Rico and become interested in tourism or business.

“It puts us back at the forefront,” he said. “This success of Honeywell is the success of all of Puerto Rico.”

Pierluisi also commented that he expressed interest to Honeywell’s chief officer that they also see the Island as an opportunity for development in the field of defense. This area is also served by the Aftermarket group.

Cidre, for his part, mentioned that with the entry of the business area of ​​this company, economic development begins to be transformed and expanded from a base that was limited to manufacturing to a multisectoral one.

“This specific business that we are announcing today contributes to the service sector, to what is the economic model, and will reduce the impact or importance of manufacturing. It does not mean that we are going to neglect manufacturing. What I am saying is that we are going to share the risk among other sectors,” explained the secretary.