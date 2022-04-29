Hope, masks indoors until 6/15 in some areas – Health

Masks will remain mandatory indoors “until June 15 in local and long-distance public transport, for shows in cinemas, theaters and for all indoor sporting events and competitions”. Thus the health minister, Roberto Speranza speaking at the Anaao Giovani conference. Speranza has announced that he will soon sign an ordinance for the extension of indoor masks in these areas.



Costa, masks in workplaces will only be recommended

Without public-private distinction. Except hospitals and healthcare

“In all other workplaces”, excluding those in the health sector and hospitals, “without distinction between public and private, the mask will only be strongly recommended”. This is what the Undersecretary of State for Health Andrea Costa (Noi Con l’italia) declares, on the sidelines of the work of the Twelfth Commission, in which he participated as a representative of the Government. “With the approval in the Chamber of Commerce of the amendment to the last Covid decree in March, the obligation to use masks ends practically everywhere, except for some areas”.