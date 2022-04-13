Hope, now essential masks we will decide after Easter – Health

“The pandemic is not fake and there are significant viral circulation numbers, but we must have faith in science. To date we have 91.44% who have had the first dose of vaccine, and 90% who have completed the first cycle and 39 million have also had the booster. In addition, the second booster for over 80s and the frail is starting these days. Furthermore, the use of masks is and remains essential. If we are in a different phase it is thanks to the vaccination campaign. “This was stated by the minister of health, Roberto Speranzaat the ‘Public and Private Healthcare: Come Ripartire’ event, organized by RCS Academy, Corriere della Sera

“Today masks are a fundamental safeguard: they are still mandatory indoors and we recommend them outdoors if there are gatherings; we will evaluate the epidemiological curve, but we still have to keep the level of attention high, after Easter we will make an evaluation and decide on their usebut right now I recommend using them when there are risks because viral circulation is still very high, the minister added.

“On the 4 / a dose of the anti-Covid vaccine we are starting now with the over 80 and the frail over 60, my recommendation is to vaccinate the most fragile people as recommended shortly – continued Speranza -. We will then evaluate whether to imagine, starting from autumn, other recalls for other population groups using the updated vaccines: in the months that separate us from now to autumn we will evaluate a further booster with updated vaccines for further groups of citizens, but we will understand what these groups will be with the scientists “.